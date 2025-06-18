Take a staycation this summer and explore local gems

By: Mary Genson | C&G Newspapers | Published June 18, 2025

Cranbrook on the Green Mini-Golf can be an exciting outing for families. Photo provided by Cranbrook Educational Community

Jimmy John’s Field is located on Auburn Road adjacent to M-59 in downtown Utica. File photo by Donna Agusti

METRO DETROIT — School is officially out for many local kids, which means it is time to plan fun activities to entertain the whole family throughout the summer.

While cross-country and international adventures can be an enriching way to spend the summer, there are plenty of fun things to do in the local area. Opt for a staycation this year and take advantage of living close to the local gems nearby.

Explore Macomb County

Macomb County has many spots around the area for families to enjoy — while staying close to home.

“Macomb County’s 27 communities have something for everyone, especially in the summer,” said County Executive Mark Hackel in an email. “For those wishing to get active, we’ve got scenic and accessible trails, as well as miles of freshwater coastline perfect for paddling, boating and more. There’s also plenty to do with the family. Whether that means taking in a professional baseball game or visiting a farm to pick produce and pet animals, we’ve got that here too. And for those looking for one-of-a-kind shopping and dining, we’ve got vibrant, walkable downtowns and incredible waterfront dining options.”

Among the many fun attractions for families in Macomb County are Wolcott Mills Farm Center, LegaSea Aquarium & The Reptarium, Jimmy John Stadium, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill and several Metroparks.

“It really is a special place, where you can find big city amenities and still feel those small town vibes,” Hackel said.

For more ideas on things to do in Macomb County, visit makemacombyourhome.com.

A Cranbrook staycation

One place where families can explore art, science, nature, history and more is Cranbrook. Between the Cranbrook Institute of Science, Cranbrook Art Museum, the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research Historic Home Tours, and the Cranbrook House and Gardens, there are so many options to entertain visitors of all ages.

“It’s a little bit like an educational Disneyland where there’s something for everyone,” Chief Communications Officer at Cranbrook Educational Community Vijay Iyer said.

For kids who love to be active, Cranbrook on the Green Mini-Golf is a unique experience for visitors of the Cranbrook Art Museum — open from June 4 to Aug. 31. It costs $15 for adults, $10 for ArtMembers and Detroit Residents and $8 for children under 12. This price includes admission to the museum as well.

For lunch, families can enjoy hot dogs and ice cream at the museum.

Before or after mini-golf, families can check out the museum’s exhibit, “Eventually Everything Connects: Mid-Century Modern Design in the US,” open through Sept. 21.

Families are welcome to walk through the gardens of Cranbrook House and Gardens for free. In the summer, the gardens are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some of the highlights include the Sunken Garden and the Japanese Garden.

Science lovers can explore the programming and exhibits at Cranbrook Institute of Science, including the exploreLAB, Acheson Planetarium and Cranbrook Observatory, Every Rock Has a Story, M1 Hyper-Loop Aircar and more.

Older kids and history-buff parents might be interested in the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research Historic Home Tours. Tours are available of the Saarinen House and Smith House.

