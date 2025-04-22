Suspect tries to activate stolen cellphones

A man who tried to activate two allegedly stolen cellphones ran away when police arrived at a Verizon store in West Bloomfield. The chase ensued in the parking lot and across Orchard Lake Road, where West Bloomfield Police Department and Orchard Lake Police Department officers arrested and took the suspect into custody.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published April 22, 2025

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The West Bloomfield Police Department dispatch center received a call around 5:00 p.m. April 11 that a crime was in progress at a Verizon Wireless store located at 4301 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, according to a press release from the WBPD.

Reportedly, the caller indicated that a male suspect had stolen two cellular phones from a Verizon Wireless store in Livonia and was attempting to have the phones activated at the West Bloomfield store.

Upon the arrival of the police, the suspect ran out of the store. A foot chase ensued, with several officers running after the suspect throughout the plaza parking lot, then across Orchard Lake Road. Officers from the West Bloomfield Police Department and the Orchard Lake Police Department apprehended the suspect, who was taken into police custody, according to the release.

No injuries were sustained by the subject bystanders, motorists, or by any police officers during the incident, according to the release.

If anyone has any information related to the incident, call Det. Kozemchak at (248) 975-8999.