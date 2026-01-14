Suspect charged in murder of man who dated his ex

By: Gena Johnson | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 14, 2026

Peyton Bilbia is remembered as a “kindhearted soul who loved his family, enjoyed his friends, dogs, and mountain biking,” according to his obituary. Photo from online obituary

Molinaro

PONTIAC — When a woman requested a welfare check on her boyfriend, the man was found stabbed to death. Now, a suspect has been arrested and charged — the woman’s ex.

Matthew Molinaro, 29, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Peyton Bilbia, 26, of Milford. Molinaro was arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team at a club in Royal Oak Dec. 31.

The same day, Bilbia’s body was found at his home in Milford, according to police there, after a welfare check was requested by his girlfriend. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Bilbia’s girlfriend previously dated the suspect and has had a personal protection order against him since early December 2025, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Peyton Bilbia should be with us today. Instead, his life was cut short because of what appears to be a domestic dispute,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “This case is a tragic reminder that the danger from domestic violence doesn’t end when a relationship ends.”

Molinaro was arraigned Jan. 4 in 52nd District Court before Magistrate Lewis Langham, who denied him bond. The defendant remains in the Oakland County Jail. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole.

“I completely endorse the prosecutor’s decision,” said Scott Tarasiewicz, the police chief of Milford. “The evidence in this case supports the harshest of criminal charges.”

Peter Torrice, Molinaro’s attorney, could not be reached for comment by press time.

Molinaro is scheduled for a probable cause conference Jan. 14 and an examination Jan. 21, in the 52nd District Court in Novi.

Bilbia was a graduate of Holly High School, attended the University of Michigan in Flint, and worked at D.E. McNabb Flooring in New Hudson, according to his obituary. He is survived by his parents, sisters, grandparents, and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.