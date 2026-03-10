Community foundation offering variety of scholarships

The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships since 1999.

Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 10, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — A variety of scholarships for local students eyeing studies in everything from engineering to public administration are available this year from the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation.

Thirteen awards totaling a combined $23,000 will be distributed in May, but there’s still time to apply. This year’s deadline is March 20. Applications can be found online at sterlingheights.gov/scholarships.

The 2026 sponsors and scholarships include:

• BAE Systems: One $1,000 scholarship to a Sterling Heights area high school graduating senior pursuing an undergraduate degree in a science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics curriculum. Candidates must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 with plans to enter a North American accredited university or college, be a full-time student and demonstrate involvement in extracurricular and community activities. Preference is given to Sterling Heights residents.

• General Dynamics Land Systems: One $2,000 scholarship to a Sterling Heights area student pursuing an undergraduate degree in science, technology, engineering and/or math disciplines. Candidates must be high school seniors with a GPA of at least 3.5, who will be enrolled as a full-time student in a North American accredited university or college and demonstrate involvement in extracurricular and community activities.

• Mandziuk & Son Alex J. Meisel Scholarship for Vocational Education: One $1,000 scholarship to a Sterling Heights area resident pursuing any vocational training program.

• Mayor Richard J. Notte Scholarship for Public Service: One $1,000 scholarship to a Sterling Heights high school senior or college student pursuing a career in government public service. Applications will be judged on academic achievement, financial need and community service.

• Ronald Himmler Science Scholarship: Three $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors attending Henry Ford II, Sterling Heights, or Stevenson high schools with emphasis on science grades.

• Selfridge Air National Guard Base Community Council: One $1,000 scholarship to the child of military personnel based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Applicants must be high school seniors, college students, or vocational students. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and demonstrate strong community involvement.

• Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation: Three $3,000 scholarships to Sterling Heights area high school seniors pursuing college degrees or vocational training.

• Sterling Heights City Manager Public Management Scholarship: One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Sterling Heights area high school senior or a college student who plans to pursue a degree in public administration.

• Wujek Calcaterra and Sons Scholarship: One $1,000 scholarship to a Sterling Heights area high school senior pursuing a college degree in any curriculum. Applicants must have a 3.5 GPA and demonstrate community service involvement.

According to a news release, 2026 marks the 28th consecutive year that the foundation has awarded scholarships. More than $500,000 has gone to hundreds of students since 1999.

“The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation applauds the continual annual scholarship contributions of our eight scholarship partners supporting Sterling Heights area high school seniors and current college students pursue a college or vocational degree,” Karl G. Oskoian, executive director and president emeritus of the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Community leaders, like our eight scholarship partners, make a difference in the lives of not only the students but the community at large. The Foundation and the community are fortunate to have individuals and companies like our scholarship partners come forward annually and make a difference in the lives of so many outstanding students by helping them pursue their education and professional goals.”