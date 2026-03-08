Country star, ’80s rockers headline Sterlingfest lineup

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 8, 2026

The city announced its headline musical performers for the three-day event, with country artist Gretchen Wilson, above, and ’80s rockers Great White, top, in the weekend spotlight. Photos provided

STERLING HEIGHTS — The city’s summertime extravaganza, Sterlingfest, is set for some dancing, stomping and headbanging in 2026.

On March 3, the city announced its headline musical performers for the three-day event, with country artist Gretchen Wilson and ’80s rockers Great White in the weekend spotlight.

The Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair is Sterling Heights’ signature event, drawing big crowds from around the region for food, fun and entertainment.

This year’s main stage concerts kick off on Thursday, July 23, with 24K Magic Kingdom — a tribute to both Bruno Mars and Gwen Stefani. The high-energy show will feature fan-favorite songs from the catalogs of the two global superstars.

Country music takes over on Friday, July 24, when Wilson, known for her breakout anthem “Redneck Woman” and fresh from her win last year on television’s “The Masked Singer,” hits the stage. Wilson has also appeared on the CBS reality series “The Road” as a “tour manager” offering support and guidance to emerging touring artists.

Opening for Wilson is Port Huron’s Julianne Ankley, “whose soulful Americana and Blue

Country sound has earned her a strong regional following,” the city said in a news release.

Headline concerts wrap-up with rockers Great White and Slaughter on Saturday, July 25.

Great White’s MTV-era hits include “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Save Your Love” and “Rock Me.”

Joining Great White is Slaughter, an American Music Award-winning band with hits like “Up All Night” and “Fly to the Angels.”

Like many veteran bands, Great White’s lineup has changed since the 1980s. Founding guitarist Mark Kendall remains with the group and is joined by Brett Carlisle on vocals, Scott Snyder on bass, Michael Lardie on guitar and keyboard, and drummer Audie Desbrow. The latter two joined the band in 1987 and 1985, respectively.

Great White’s original lead singer and frontman Jack Russell died in 2024. In addition to releasing platinum-selling albums in the mid-to-late ’80s, the band is also remembered for a 2003 Rhode Island nightclub show where 100 people were killed after pyrotechnics ignited a fire.

Melanie Davis, Sterling Heights’ community relations director, said festival planners review hundreds of potential performers each year before making final decisions. The selection process includes:

• Consideration of how likely each group or act is to have mass appeal and draw a nice crowd.

• Reviewing video and attendee feedback from recent past performances to make sure the acts selected will make for a memorable evening for festivalgoers.

• Remaining within a price range that can be offset by sponsorship revenue.

Ultimately, Sterlingfest organizers aim to bring performers that appeal to fans of various musical genres.

“We work hard to make sure there is something for everyone at the festival,” Davis said, “and we have found that a winning formula includes pop, country and rock nights.”

Early social media reactions to the headline acts announcement were positive. “Can’t wait to see Great White and Slaughter! Seen them both last year together at the Soundboard at Motor City Casino. They were AWSOME! (sic)” read one excited post on the Sterling Heights Michigan Residents Group page on Facebook.

“The kids are hyped for Thursday & Saturday!!” said another post. Then there was this somewhat cryptic message: “Omggg I love Gretchen Wilson. Maybe she can talk city council into letting us keep our Christmas lights on our front porch all year long.”

Sterlingfest takes place at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights. All main stage concerts offer free admission and begin at 7 p.m.

Beyond the music, Sterlingfest offers something for everyone, the city said in its news release. “Visitors can enjoy dozens of carnival rides and games along the Family Midway, explore artists and vendors throughout the park, sample cuisine from food trucks, and experience community favorites throughout the festival grounds. From fresh lemonade and kettle corn to savory entrees and sweet treats, there is something to satisfy every craving.”

For a full entertainment schedule, event details and updates, go to sterlingheights.gov.