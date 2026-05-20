Suspect charged following fatal hit and run

Footage obtained by the Warren Police Department shows a white Chevy Malibu driving away from the scene of a crash on Van Dyke Avenue on May 16.

Photo provided by the Warren Police Department

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published May 20, 2026

Earnest Square

WARREN — A 24-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after a hit and run crash that left one dead.

At approximately 4 a.m. May 16, Warren police officers were dispatched to Van Dyke Avenue, north of Nine Mile Road. On arrival, they discovered a pedestrian, a 54-year-old Warren woman, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from the department, initial evidence indicated that a vehicle traveling southbound on Van Dyke struck the victim while she was in the roadway.

“The driver failed to stop, render aid, or notify authorities, fleeing the scene immediately following the crash,” the release states.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

At the time of the crash, there were no initial eyewitness descriptions and minimal physical evidence at the scene, the release states, so investigators utilized advanced accident reconstruction methodologies and Flock Safety license plate reading cameras to develop leads.

“Within hours of the incident, investigators identified the suspect vehicle was a Chevy Malibu,” the release states. “The vehicle was subsequently located at a residence in Detroit, where officers observed fresh damage consistent with the crash.”

Investigators made contact with the owner, who has been identified as Earnest Square. Square admitted to being the driver of the vehicle during the crash and was taken into custody without incident.

On May 19, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Square with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count of driving while unlicensed causing death, both 15-year felonies. He was arraigned May 20, where a not guilty plea was entered.

Square was given a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

In a statement, Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins praised his department for finding the suspect quickly.

“I am incredibly proud of the swift, meticulous work of our detectives, whose expertise allowed us to resolve this critical incident within hours,” he said.

Hawkins added that anyone involved in a crash should stop immediately.

“We must reinforce that if you are in a crash, stopping immediately is paramount,” he said. “Accidents happen, but leaving the scene turns a tragedy into a major felony.”

At press time, Square did not have an attorney listed or a next hearing scheduled, according to court records.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.