Suspect arrested in robbery of Troy bank

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 29, 2025

TROY — Troy police recently arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank in Troy.

The suspect is Jaquan Coreyonteliace Burks-Burnett, 32, accused of robbing the bank located at 2282 W. Big Beaver Road.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Police Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a bank robbery had just occurred.

After arriving on scene and securing the area, the investigation determined that the suspect entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was seen, and no one was injured.

According to a press release from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant allegedly entered the building wearing a face mask, gloves and yellow glasses, and demanded money from two tellers. Witnesses reported that he then walked to the Somerset mall parking lot where he left his vehicle, which lacked a license plate.

“Flock Safety License Plate Recognition technology was utilized effectively to aid in the investigation,” read a statement by the Troy Police Department.

The investigation involved Troy patrol officers, K9 officers, detectives and liaison officers from Somerset Collection, and led to Flint. Troy investigators located Burks-Burnett, who was taken into custody within four hours of the robbery. Troy police were assisted by Flint police, deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Michigan State Police.

“The Troy Police Department recognizes the outstanding efforts of all responding officers and detectives and extends sincere thanks to Flint PD, GCSO, and MSP for their partnership and swift action in this case,” read the statement from the Troy Police.

Burks-Burnett has been charged with bank robbery and was arraigned at the 52-4 District Court Oct. 23, his bond set at $50,000. At press time, he did not have an attorney on file.

“Bank robberies are traumatizing and dangerous experiences for both tellers and customers,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, in a statement. “Law enforcement worked quickly to locate this defendant, and he will be held accountable.”