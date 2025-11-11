Suspect arrested in armed robbery

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 11, 2025

Carter

Advertisement

Advertisement

TROY — Authorities have arrested a man they believe robbed a Troy gas station at gunpoint using a rifle. The incident occurred during the early morning hours Oct. 30.

Troy police officers were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. to the Shell gas station located at 6951 Rochester Road, on report of a robbery that had occurred about 10 minutes prior.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the store clerk, who reported that a man had entered the business armed with a rifle. The suspect had allegedly pointed the weapon at the clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Video surveillance from the business shows the suspect approaching from the south side of the building around 2:19 a.m., carrying what appeared to be an AK-47 rifle. The suspect entered the store, confronted the clerk and remained near the counter during the brief interaction before fleeing south behind the building. No injuries were reported.

“During the robbery, he was wearing a black ski-style mask, black hoodie, black and gray gloves, blue sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and was armed with a black and gray AK-47 style rifle,” read a description by the Troy Police Department.

In a separate statement Nov. 10, the Troy Police Department announced that the suspect had been identified as Joseph Louis Carter, 38, and that he had been arrested without incident.

Carter was charged with armed robbery, felon in possession of firearm, and two counts of felony firearm, second offense. He was arraigned at 52-4 District Court Nov. 10 and denied bond.

At press time, no attorney was on record for Carter.

In a statement, the Troy Police Department thanked its patrol officers, detectives, evidence technicians, Special Investigations Unit and more for their work on the case, as well as the police departments in Detroit and Ann Arbor who helped, and various federal agencies that contributed.

“We are also grateful to our community for their continued support, which ensures that we have the tools and resources necessary to do our job effectively,” the statement read.

Advertisement