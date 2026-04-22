Survey aims to help shape park’s future

Steffens Park, at Garfield and 14 Mile roads, is Fraser’s largest park.

Photo by Gary Winkelman

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published April 22, 2026

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FRASER — The city is asking the public to weigh in on the future of Steffens Park.

A 17-question “master plan” survey is available online at bit.ly/steffenspark. Paper copies of the survey can be found at City Hall, and it can also be accessed via a QR code on outdoor signs and fliers around the community.

“Whether you live in Fraser or visit from elsewhere, your feedback will help guide decisions about park improvements, amenities, and the long-term vision for the park,” reads an introduction to the survey, responses to which are “completely anonymous and cannot be connected to you in any way.”

Steffens Park is on Garfield Road at 14 Mile Road, adjacent to City Hall and the city’s Public Safety Department headquarters and fire station. It is the city’s largest park and features tennis/pickleball courts, a basketball court, playground and other recreational space.

The survey, which takes less than 10 minutes to complete, is divided into three sections: current use, big-picture vision and household/demographic information.

Initial questions focus on frequency of park visits and what visitors currently enjoy and appreciate most about the park.

The bulk of the survey aims to identify “the types of amenities, improvements and priorities that would make the park more enjoyable, accessible and meaningful to the community in the future.”

Questions range from ranking what amenities should be added at the park to gauging support for a tax millage to fund improvements. Among other things, survey participants are asked to rate their views about adding an amphitheater or performance space — anywhere from “strongly opposed” to “strongly supportive” — and what nature-focused features they favor, such as pollinator or rain gardens, shade trees or natural/habitat areas.

The survey is being conducted by the civil engineering firm Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, which will crunch the data, compile a report and make a presentation to the Fraser City Council this summer.

AEW began its community engagement efforts in late March, and individuals will be able to participate in the survey until early June. As of mid-April, about 300 responses had been received.

Chris Delmege, Fraser’s recreation coordinator, encourages members of the public to share their thoughts.

“Community input is essential as we plan the future of Steffens Park,” he said. “This survey will give residents a direct voice in shaping the improvements, amenities and overall vision for the park. The more feedback we receive, the better we can ensure the park reflects the needs, interests and priorities of the people who can use it every day.”