Museum’s open house offers a step back in time

Fraser Historical Commission Vice Chair Tom Iwanicki, left, talks to Michelle and Jordan Ulbrich at the Baumgartner House Museum on April 12.

Photo by Gary Winkelman

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published April 21, 2026

Historic toys and books are shown on display. Photo by Gary Winkelman

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FRASER — The Baumgartner House Museum continues bringing the past to the present at the corner of Masonic and Kelly.

The historic site, which marked its 150th anniversary last year, held its first open house of 2026 on April 12, welcoming visitors to check out property that John Christian Baumgartner and his wife, Samantha, bought in 1856. The namesake house on the site today was built in 1875 to accommodate the Baumgartners’ growing family.

The museum grounds also include a historic barn that was originally located elsewhere in Fraser and a replica railroad depot. The site is maintained by the volunteer Fraser Historical Commission and hosts various events, exhibits and open houses throughout the year.

“We’re sort of a hidden gem in plain sight,” said Marti VanEenenaam-Iwanicki, a retired schoolteacher and Historical Commission trustee.

In between answering questions from guests, VanEenenaam-Iwanicki said attendance at museum open houses has been rising and it’s not uncommon to hear people say that even though they know the Baumgartner House exists, they’ve just never paid a visit.

“People drive by all the time, and they probably always think, ‘I should stop in there some time,’” she said. “And then something motivates them to come and we’re always happy to see them.”

That was the case for Jordan and Michelle Ulbrich, Clinton Township residents who took a guided tour of the house with Historical Commission Vice Chair Tom Iwanicki.

“We passed by it a hundred times,” said Jordan Ulbrich, who noted that his wife grew up in Fraser, and the couple now live only a couple of miles away.

“We always lived here, right?” said Michelle Ulbrich, who had never been to the Baumgartner House before. “I just thought, hey, it’s open today, and we did it.”

The first timers said they enjoyed their visit and the window into the past it opened.

“It’s very nice. Lots of history,” Michelle Ulbrich said. “I like seeing all those little things from that time.”

VanEenenaam-Iwanicki said the Baumgartner House is an important part of Fraser because it preserves history and offers a convenient and cost-effective look back in time for people who perhaps can’t visit larger museums.

“I think part of (its value) is offering a free opportunity to see what it was like in the past,” she said.

The Baumgartner House Museum’s next open house is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 3. More information about the historic site is available on the city’s website at frasercitymi.gov.