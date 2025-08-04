Supervisor ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Priority improvements

Township Supervisor Frank Viviano, Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi and Trustee Frank Cusumano go over business at the July 23 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting.

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published August 4, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — After sending Clinton Township-based waste hauler Priority Waste a notice of default following its last meeting, the relationship between the company and the Macomb Township Board of Trustees appeared to be improved at the July 23 meeting.

Township Supervisor Frank Viviano gave the board an update on the work being done with Priority near the end of the board’s final July session. Viviano and the township attorney spoke with Priority representatives on July 18 and noted that it appeared the hauler was making improvements.

“Since then, service — at least from what we can tell from the supervisor’s office based on the number of calls and emails we have been getting — seems to have improved rather dramatically,” Viviano said. “I can’t say that we’re back to the levels we were in the early spring and winter, but certainly the calls have fallen off to my office.”

Viviano said he has been giving Priority Waste daily updates and has received reports that up to two new trucks may have entered service in the township.

In speaking with other Macomb County and Oakland County communities with Priority Waste contracts, Viviano felt assured that the issues were stemming from problematic vehicles operating out of Priority’s Sterling Heights lot, as explained by Priority. Oakland County communities appeared to not have the same service issues as Macomb County communities have, and the company’s Oakland operations are handled from a separate lot.

Despite an indication that problems were being resolved, Viviano indicated the township was not going to take Priority’s word alone on service improvements.

“Given that we’ve experienced this these last few months, my office is committed to at least going through the process of continuing to do due diligence, continuing to monitor,” Viviano said. “We will do everything we can to prepare ourselves so that this doesn’t happen again and educate ourselves on waste hauler issues and alternatives.”

Under the notice of default authorized at the July 9 meeting, Priority Waste will have a public hearing to discuss service issues at the Wednesday, Aug. 13 board meeting.

Grease program approved

Trustees approved a $112,000 contract with Auburn Hills-based wastewater management firm Eganix to set up a fats, oils and grease interceptor maintenance program for the township’s sewers. The program aims to reduce blockages caused by improperly disposed fats, oils and grease.

“Grease is very prevalent in our sanitary sewers impacting our lift stations and sanitary sewer infrastructure,” Department of Public Works Director Kevin Johnson said. “This program will have Eganix go through every business that introduces fats, oils and greases into our system which will include restaurants, oil change businesses, car washes and others, gather information on the grease traps and make sure they’re properly maintained.”

The plan calls for Eganix to draft an ordinance that, once approved, would allow the township to pursue penalties against businesses that put more than 100 parts per million of grease into sanitary sewers. A GIS-based system will allow the township to track grease waste in the sanitary sewer system.

Sewer lining repair

During the annual camera inspections of township sewers, the DPW discovered 15 locations where electricity company DTE Energy bored grounding rods into sanitary sewer pipes.

The rods had since been removed, and trustees approved having Duke’s Root Control apply sectional lining repairs at a cost of roughly $61,000.

Johnson said the DPW is seeking full reimbursement for the repairs by DTE.