Summer Reading Challenge will ‘Color Our World’

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 9, 2025

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Public Library and the Eastpointe Memorial Library are hosting the annual Summer Reading Challenge, and it promises to be colorful.

The Summer Reading Challenge is designed to encourage lifelong reading, help children keep up their reading skills when on summer vacation, and bring people into the library for activities and events.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge theme is “Color Our World,” and residents of all ages are encouraged to participate.

Roseville

“The Summer Reading Challenge is one of our biggest programs every year,” Roseville Public Library Community Relations and Marketing Librarian Jason Novetsky said via email. “Its purpose is to encourage reading during the busy summer months, especially for children and teens to limit the backsliding that often happens between school years. We hope that everyone who loves reading will join us in making this year’s program a success.”

With the Color Our World theme, many Roseville activities will center around art, paint and tie-dye. Make sure to check for #COWsummer in various locations around town.

Roseville will hold its Summer Reading Challenge June 14 until Aug. 29. Staff will host a kickoff event from 3 to 7 p.m. June 14 during Rosefest at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 27325 Barkman St. Librarians will set up a tent where people can visit to register for the program, pick up a book bag, and get some free popcorn while it lasts. Balloon twists will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m.

Participants earn points by reading books, attending library programs, and completing different “missions,” such as finishing the Detroit Institute of Arts Inside/Out in Roseville game, using a Michigan Activity Pass and more.

Readers must track their progress in the reading log included in book bags or by using the READSquared app/website. Points earned can then be exchanged for raffle tickets for prizes. Prizes are awarded after the challenge concludes at the end of August. Although the program is open to anyone who wants to participate, some prizes can only be won by Roseville patrons with library cards in good standing.

Patrons can register one of three ways for the Summer Reading Challenge: in person at Rosefest, using the READSquared app, or in person at the library at 29777 Gratiot Ave. However, the library is undergoing renovations this summer, and patrons will want to park in the lot off Kelly Road, which is to the west of the building, to enter the temporary Pocket Library.

Because the main library building is closed for renovations, staff will host programs on the library lawn and at other locations around Roseville, including Veterans Memorial Park and Macomb Mall. To view a list of upcoming activities, visit rosevillelibrary.org. For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge, call the library at (586) 445-5407 or email rsvlibraryservice@roseville-mi.gov.

Eastpointe

Staff members over at the Eastpointe Memorial Library are getting ready for their own version of “Color Our World.” The Summer Reading Challenge officially will begin June 13 and continue until Aug. 8. Reading Challenge logs and review sheets will be available beginning June 13 at the library.

When contacted through email, Assistant Director Christopher McCollum said patrons of all ages are encouraged to track their reading through either a reading log for children that asks for the number of minutes read, or book reviews for adults. For every three hours that children read, they will be eligible for a prize. Adults can submit their book reviews to be entered into a weekly drawing to try to win gift cards from local businesses.

“Summer reading is especially important to help combat summer slump, a phenomenon that affects kids and teens. During the summer, kids and teens aren’t going to class or learning with the same amount of intensity as in the school year. This can lead to regressions in learned knowledge and literacy skills,” McCollum said. “Reading, among other things, helps keep summer slump at bay by keeping their brains active. The Summer Reading Program is also important for adults because it reminds and incentivizes them to read. Coming into the library to fill out book reviews also gives us the opportunity to connect them with other great resources that the library offers.”

Library staff already have a number of color-inspired events to go along with the “Color Our World” theme, including “Adventure of the Missing Color Science Show” at noon June 14. Patrons also are invited to “The Art of Magic With Jeff Wawrzaszek” at noon June 21, and “Let’s Color Our World” with Genot Picor at 2 p.m. June 25. Eastpointe will have a party at the end of the summer, and all the reading participants will be welcome.

For more information, call (586) 445-5096 or visit the library’s website at cityofeastpointe.net. The Eastpointe Memorial Library is located at 15875 Oak Ave.