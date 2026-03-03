Students learn valuable skills through shadowing marine technicians

Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales marine technician Vince Fisher takes Utica Community Schools students all around an HCB Yacht and its cabin electronics Feb. 26 in St. Clair Shores.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published March 3, 2026

Featured Gallery (Click to view)

UTICA — Approximately 20 students associated with the Utica Community Schools career and technical education small engine program were able to shadow marine technicians Feb. 24-27 in St. Clair Shores as a way to further promote interest in an in-demand career path.

Marine technicians will repair, maintain and install different mechanical and electrical systems on all kinds of watercraft. This can include addressing issues with inboard/outboard engines, propulsion, steering, navigation systems as well as performing oil changes, troubleshooting electrical systems, repairing propellers and installing electronics, among other maintenance needs.

This educational opportunity was created through the Michigan Boating Industries Association, as it saw a need for more marine mechanics and technicians.

“So, we are the third-largest marine market in the United States,” said Kelly Kerchoff, workforce development director with the Michigan Boating Industries Association. “We have an $11.7 billion economic impact on our economy, and we are in dire need of technicians and mechanics, so we are working to make the workforce pipeline stronger. We are trying to educate and create awareness for our industry. We’re working with high schools; we’re working to build more educational programs.”

Kerchoff said that the Michigan Boating Industries Association has made efforts to promote the marine technician career path through career and technical education programs as well as doing presentations on this issue at schools and inviting students to boat shows.

The students in Utica’s CTE program were able to learn from marine technicians at Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales, 24400 E. Jefferson Ave.; and Colony Marine, 24530 Jefferson Ave., both in St. Clair Shores.

“They love it,” CTE small engine instructor Nick Skalsky said. “They’re speechless because they never knew so much stuff has to be done to a boat in the winter.”

The students were able to watch and learn about addressing the maintenance needs of boats that are being stored by experienced boaters as well as boats that are intended to be sold later on.

Cody Longan, an engine technician with Colony Marine, was one of the technicians on hand to instruct the students. He has been in this line of work for around 13 years.

“I’ve never really had to sit down and dictate what I do on a day-to-day basis,” Longan said. “So, it was kind of interesting to actually hear out loud what I’m doing on a daily basis besides just hearing what I hear in my head, because normally I’m here by myself, right? So, it is a very individual-based effort for the most part. I mean, obviously, we help each other when we need to, but most of the time, it’s by ourselves.

“So, it is kind of interesting to explain what I’m doing to other people, because I’ve never had to do that before.”

Longan has focused his instructional efforts on the philosophy of the industry, as he feels the students are here to learn more about the marine industry as a whole.

“We all know that these young men are already interested in this type of work,” Longan said. “So, I think just giving them a little bit of insight about the industry in itself and, you know, the ins and outs of it is more beneficial than explaining how to change oil on a specific engine.”

Will Endicott is a senior at Henry Ford II High School who was interested in taking the small engines course after taking other courses with Skalsky, as well as with encouragement from family members. He enjoys the field trips and the hands-on elements of the course and has some interest in further pursuing the marine technician career path.

“It could be a good option for me,” Endicott said. “I don’t know. Between trade and other stuff right now . . . it’d be pretty fun to do.”

The UCS students were also to take part in career days at the Detroit Boat Show in February and the Novi Boat Show March 12-15.

For more information, visit uticak12.org.



