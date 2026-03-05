Students learn civic skills through Junior Leadership Commissioners

The Junior Leadership Commissioners plant daffodils and native wildflowers at West Bloomfield Middle School. They are joined by Sally Wenczel, a member of the township’s Environmental Commission, and Kelly Hyer, executive director of West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation, as well as Dania Bazzi, superintendent of the West Bloomfield School District.

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Students in seventh through ninth grade can now apply for a program that will teach them more about the government of West Bloomfield Township and using their voice to affect change.

The program is the Junior Leadership Commissioners, and applications are being accepted now through 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. To apply, visit wbparks.org/commission.

The initiative focuses on government, the environment and how to get involved as a citizen, according to Cathy Russ, executive director of the West Bloomfield Public Library. The program is a collaboration between the library and West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation.

One of the skills taught is how to effectively communicate with those in power.

“(This is) to let local leaders know what they care about (as citizens), and if they would like to see action on a certain thing, how to appropriately bring concerns to the attention of the governing body that could potentially do something about that,” Russ said.

To this end, the students attend the meetings of governmental groups such as the Environmental Commission, the Parks Commission and the Library Board. They also work on a variety of community projects, volunteering across town.

Originally, the students were asked to write to the board members of the meetings they were attending, but soon they began outreach to other officials, as well, such as trustees with the West Bloomfield School District Board of Education, and even state representatives.

Students wrote to officials about a range of topics. For example, one student wrote to the Environmental Commission requesting that a canned food drive be held in conjunction with the next hazardous waste disposal event, leveraging public turnout for a good cause.

Another student wrote to the West Bloomfield School District Board of Education, requesting a longer break during the school day. Yet another wrote to state Rep. Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield) with concerns about flooding in their neighborhood.

“I thought it was really great that she was speaking for not only her household but her neighborhood,” said Sally Wenczel, who sits on the West Bloomfield Environmental Commission.

Henry Aldrich, 12, said he enjoyed the program, learned a lot and plans on returning. Aldrich recalled some of his favorite volunteer work.

“I helped out at Trick-or-Treat Trail while passing out doughnuts and apple cider, and planting daffodils at the West Bloomfield Middle School garden,” Aldrich said. “I felt proud of myself and the other junior commissioners (when the daffodils bloomed).”

By attending the meetings, he learned the process it takes to get things done in government.

“I learned a lot from going to those junior leadership commission meetings, (like) how long it takes to get permission to cut down trees in environmental areas. I also met the city planner and had no idea how long it takes in the planning of something.”

He said he would recommend it to other kids interested in helping people or taking on leadership roles in the community. He said it’s a great way to learn about government functions.

For the 2026-27 program year, the Junior Leadership Commissioners are planning a new community project. The group also plans to visit the Capitol in Lansing where they will observe the legislative process in action.

“(The program) is something I think would be great for (students) to put on a future résumé, college application or scholarship application,” Russ said.

When applying for the program, students will need a recommendation letter from a teacher or coach that vouches for their aptitude. This includes whether the student is genuinely curious about how things work in their community, whether they’re team players who want to improve West Bloomfield, and whether they care about the sustainability of the township.

“I was so impressed with our (first year) students who said that they want to do more — they want to do a service project,” Russ said.

The program started after Wenczel saw a similar program in Dearborn and brought the idea to Russ and Kelly Hyer, the executive director for West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation.

As the first year of the program winds down, the first-year junior commissioners will be recognized, and the 2026 -2027 junior commissioners will be inducted at a ceremony at 2 p.m. May 17 at West Bloomfield Middle School located at 6000 Orchard Lake Road.

“We did it. We had our first successful pilot year,” Wenczel said.

While the first year saw 14 participants, the 2026-27 year aims to have around 30 students. Those from the program’s first year can also reapply.

“I’m just so proud of these kids,” Wenczel said. “They’re dedicated, and it’s exciting for me to see the leaders of tomorrow.”