Sterling residents keep Taylor as mayor, elect Mijac to council

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published November 5, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights residents voted to retain their mayor and five incumbents on the City Council, with one newcomer replacing a councilperson who served more than 30 years.

In the Nov. 4 election, a majority of voters stayed with Michael Taylor as mayor. Taylor garnered 11,908 votes, or 65.17%.

Taylor, 42, served on the Sterling Heights City Council from 2009 until 2014, when he was elected mayor. He beat Matthew Ryan, a 27-year-old small business owner, who received 6,288 votes.

Taylor will serve a four-year term.

In the City Council race, 12 candidates competed for six four-year terms.

While five candidates who were voted onto the next City Council are incumbents — Mayor Pro Tem Liz Sierawski, Michael Radtke Jr., Henry Yanez, Maria Schmidt and Barb Ziarko — one newcomer will join them.

Robert Mijac, 54, who served as a Macomb County Commissioner from 1995 to 2010 and again from 2012 to 2020, received the fourth highest number of votes, with 9.487, or 9.94% of the total votes cast.

Mijac said in the voter guide compiled by the Sterling Heights Sentry that he was born and raised in Sterling Heights, where he has lived for most of his life.

“We have a good functioning city government and we need to provide good services at a low cost to residents,” he said. “Low taxes, road funding and sensible development are top goals.”

Mijac will replace Deanna Koski, who has served on the City Council since 1989. She received 7,416, or 7.77% of the votes cast.

Sierawski, Radtke, Yanez, Schmidt and Ziarko received 10,948 votes, 10,295 votes, 10,267 votes and 8,410 votes, respectively.

In a Facebook post, the Warren City Council extended a congratulations to each of the candidates.

“Congratulations to Mayor Michael Taylor on his re-election, and to the returning members of the Sterling Heights City Council … on their re-elections,” the post said. “A warm welcome as well to newly elected Councilman Robert Mijac. We look forward to further opportunities for our communities to collaborate on shared priorities.”