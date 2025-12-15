Councilman, marketing manager recognized in ‘40 Under 40’

By: Maria Allard | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published December 15, 2025

LEFT: Michael V. Radtke Jr. RIGHT: Marissa Russo

STERLING HEIGHTS — On Dec. 5, Sterling Heights issued a press release to announce that Councilman Michael V. Radtke Jr. and Marketing & Communications Manager Marissa Russo were recognized as members of the 2025 class of Macomb County Chamber’s 40 Under 40.

This is the second year of the awards program, which is held in partnership with NextGEN Macomb. The awards celebrate people younger than age 40 who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and impact within their respective fields and communities. A ceremony was held Nov. 20 at Zuccaro’s Chesterfield.

In her role as marketing and communications manager, Russo oversees citywide initiatives in strategic communication, branding and community engagement.

“A lifelong storyteller, Russo brings creativity and authenticity to her work, cultivating community pride and enhancing the city’s regional presence,” the press release states. “She also leads the Sterling Heights Youth Advisory Board, empowering the next generation of civic leaders to engage with local government and contribute to the community’s growth.”

“Growing up in Macomb County, this recognition feels especially meaningful,” Russo said via email. “To be included among so many talented and passionate individuals who are shaping our community gives me a renewed perspective on the work I do and the impact I hope to continue making. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the place that raised me.”

Radtke has served on the Sterling Heights City Council for eight years.

“I’m touched and honored by the recognition for my service to the voters of Sterling Heights,” Radtke said. “I’m working very hard to make Sterling Heights a better place to work and live. The best part of my job is helping people with simple problems and strategic planning for our city’s future.”

Radtke is a graduate of the University of Michigan with degrees in history and political science and also earned graduate degrees in international and world history from Columbia University and the London School of Economics. His professional background includes public relations, policy advising, and political communications. He currently leads Wolverine Strategies LLC, a firm specializing in crisis communications and political operations.