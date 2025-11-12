Sterling Heights Veterans Day event honors those who served

By: Maria Allard | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published November 12, 2025

Several members of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 6250 attended the Sterling Heights Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at the Sterling Heights Senior Center. Photo by Maria Allard

Sterling Heights Police Sgt. and U.S. Army veteran Jassin Hakim was the keynote speaker at this year’s Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 in Sterling Heights. Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights Police Sgt. Jassin Hakim was serving in the U.S. Army during one of America’s darkest times: Sept. 11, 2001.

Because of his experience as a military police sergeant, he was chosen for a classified mission at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. As the keynote speaker of this year’s Sterling Heights Veterans Day ceremony, Hakim reflected on his military tenure. The ceremony was held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Sterling Heights Senior Center with veterans, their family members and local dignitaries present.

“My mission was to help guard some of the most high-risk detainees, including ‘Detainee 063.’ He was an individual directly linked to the 9/11 attacks,” said Hakim, who served in the military from 1998 to 2006. “It was an intense and often challenging assignment and at times forced me to confront the very nature of justice, restraint and discipline.

“Looking back I can say with pride that I was a part of something larger. A mission that demanded professionalism, composure and integrity under extraordinary circumstances,” Hakim said. “We stood watch, not out of hatred, but for the duty and distinction that has stayed with me every single day of my life. That experience of brotherhood fundamentally shaped me to who I am today. It taught me the value of being calm under pressure, leadership through example and courage through compassion.

“It’s those same lessons that I carry today as a sergeant with the Sterling Heights Police Department,” he said. “Because whether you’re in a war zone or a city street, the heart of service is still the same. You’re called to make decisions at a moment’s hesitation. You learn that strength isn’t just physical, it’s moral. It’s about doing what’s right even when no one else is watching. The same purpose that drove me overseas now drives me here at home — to serve, to protect and to make sure sacrifice means something.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also addressed the crowd.

“On behalf of the 10 million people who call Michigan home, on behalf of my partner in public service Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it is such an honor and a privilege to be able to personally deliver a message of gratitude and of support to every veteran and every Michigander who is connected to a veteran,” he said. “Happy Veterans Day from all of us to all of you. Thank you for your service and representing the best of what it means to be an American and to be a Michigander.

“The veterans I know, the ones in my family, the ones I have met and I have learned from, they didn’t do it for themselves, but they did it for others,” Gilchrist. “They did it for the ideals of this country. They did it to protect the best of our communities. They did it to be there for your sisters and brothers who served with you on the line, who you took care of when you were in battle or when you were on duty.”

At the podium, Mike Kosmalski, of Koz Heating & Cooling, shared information about Heat 4 Heroes, a nonprofit organization that provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning services to veterans, firefighters and police officers unable to afford it.

“Our mission is simple: to ensure that those who once protected us, we are protecting them with warmth, comfort and care,” Kosmalski said. “Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar. It’s a reminder of courage, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to those who stood and defended us. For every veteran here today, we want to thank you. Your strength inspires us, and your stories humble us. Your service reminds us what true dedication looks like.”

Koz Heating & Cooling is located at 7501 Triangle Drive in Sterling Heights. For more information on Heat 4 Heroes or to make a donation, call (586) 917-0032 or visit heatforheroes.info.

Other guest speakers included Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 6250 Commander William DeMaire, of Sterling Heights; Fire Chaplain Ray Ahonen; and Mayor Pro Tem Liz Sierawski. Deanna Love sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Sierawski’s husband — 41A District Court Chief Judge Stephen Sierawski, also an Air Force veteran — was the emcee.

The event ended when members of the VFW Post No. 6250 Honor Guard headed outside for a 21-gun salute and taps. Everyone was invited to stay afterward for a pizza lunch.

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.