Sterling Heights police officer saves choking child

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 9, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Sterling Heights police officer who saved a child in distress last month was saluted for his calmness and competence during an emergency response.

With the terrified cries of a mother ringing out, officer Matt Virgadamo quickly assessed the condition of an unresponsive 1-year-old boy and took action that within seconds had the child breathing again.

The incident unfolded Dec. 17 at approximately 5:30 p.m. with a 911 call reporting a child not breathing at a residence in the 8400 block of 18 Mile Road.

Virgadamo, an evidence technician, was the closest officer in the area and was dispatched at 5:32 p.m. and arrived on scene within one minute, according to a Sterling Heights Police Department news release. He was immediately met by the child’s mother, who was standing outside the residence holding her unresponsive son.

Without hesitation, Virgadamo took the child and determined that the boy was not breathing and appeared to be choking. Relying on his training and remaining calm under extreme pressure, Virgadamo quickly administered multiple back blows. Moments later, liquid was expelled from the child’s airway, and the boy began breathing and crying.

The harrowing rescue was captured by the officer’s body camera and is posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

“Officer Virgadamo’s response represents policing at its very best,” said Sterling Heights Police Chief Andy Satterfield. “His ability to arrive quickly, remain composed, and immediately take lifesaving action quite literally made the difference between life and death for this child. We are incredibly proud of his professionalism, training, and dedication to serving this community.”

The rescue was likewise praised on social media, with comments including:

• “A hero for sure!”

• “I am thankful for the police that responded and got this precious child breathing again. Great job!”

• “First responders are earthbound angels. Thanks for your service.”

• “I hope people remember this when they are angry with the police! We need them more than ever! Thank you for the job well done.”

• “No greater deed than saving the life of a child, thank you officer!”

• “Thank you Officer Virgadamo and the first responders. Excellent job!!”

The Dec. 17 incident marked the second time within two months that Sterling Heights police personnel saved a choking child. On Nov. 1, officer Edwar Talia came to the rescue of a 5-month-old child at Walmart on Van Dyke.