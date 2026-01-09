Sterling Heights offers free sled-lending program

The Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation maintenance team built a custom sled container for the new Little Free Sled Library at Delia Park.

Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 9, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — It’s all downhill from here.

Residents can now enjoy a thrill down the hill even if they don’t have their own equipment thanks to a new feature at Delia Park.

Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation and the city’s library have teamed to introduce a Little Free Sled Library that allows individuals to borrow a sled for zooming along the snow. When finished, residents return the sled for others to use.

The program combines the library’s lending expertise with Parks and Recreation’s roster of outdoor activities. The Sterling Heights Public Library purchased 30 sleds to launch the program, while the Parks and Recreation park maintenance team designed and built a custom sled container.

“The Parks and Recreation Department and the Sterling Heights Public Library are continually looking for ways to improve quality of life in Sterling Heights,” said Kyle Langlois, parks and recreation director. “Working together on this project to provide recreational opportunities for residents without the need to invest in or store equipment is a way we can bring no-cost fun to the city and encourage people to get outside and recreate no matter the time of year.”

The sled library will be available through February, or until the snow has melted for the season. Residents interested in donating sleds to support the Little Free Sled Library can contact the library at (586) 446-2665.

Library Director Tammy Turgeon said the sled library builds on the library’s mission of making recreation, learning and exploration accessible year-round.

“We love the idea of meeting residents where they are, whether that’s outside enjoying the snow or inside curled up with a good book,” Turgeon said. “In addition to this new Little Free Sled Library, Sterling Heights also has Little Free Libraries stocked with books at Dodge Park, Washington Square, Moravian, Farmstead and Avis parks. If it’s too cold to sled, or sledding isn’t your thing, we hope residents will take advantage of these spaces to discover a great read.”

Delia Park is at 3001 18 Mile Road, between Ryan and Dequindre roads. Winter hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.