Sterling Heights entering agreement to upgrade bus stops

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published September 15, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights has announced that it is partnering with the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation and Creative Outdoor Advertising to launch a pilot program aimed at improving bus stops along SMART’s fixed routes within the city.

The program was presented during City Manager Mark Vanderpool’s report at the Sept. 2 City Council meeting and the city sent out a press release about it the next day.

The agreement allows Creative Outdoor, an Ontario-based firm, to install and maintain advertising-supported amenities at fixed-route stops throughout the community. All amenities will be installed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and maintained in like-new condition by Creative Outdoor, which will also ensure all advertising complies with strict community standards. The city will also have advertising space reserved for public service messaging and municipal announcements at no cost to the city.

“When you have a worker standing out in inclement weather at five in the morning, waiting for their bus on Van Dyke and there’s not a concrete pad, they’re standing in mud and there’s not a trash receptacle around, that’s anything but inviting,” Vanderpool said. “Frankly, it’s inhumane … in Sterling Heights, we’re changing that with this program.”

Assistant City Manager Haley Bradley said the program is designed to enhance the public transit experience for residents while also supporting local businesses.

“This initiative has the potential to serve as a model for the entire region,” she said.

According to Lynn Terlaga, who handles municipal relations for Creative Outdoor, the company has salespeople who will present the program to local small businesses. The money from sales returns to Creative Outdoor, which will then share a percent of net advertising revenue with municipal partners in return for the sponsorship rights.

“We have a team of salespeople who are highly trained to work with the small local businesses. A portion of the revenue comes back to us to pay us for our capital investment, and then we share a portion with our municipal sponsors,” she said.

In addition, Terlaga said Creative Outdoor is responsible for maintaining the amenities. If someone notifies them of anything that needs to be done — such as graffiti being removed or damage to the amenities — their company will take care of the repairs. The city will remain responsible for snow removal.

“Our success throughout many municipalities has depended on our ability to keep everything clean and well maintained,” she said. “All of our sponsors are locals, so if they see anything that needs to be done, they call us immediately.”

City Councilman Michael Radtke asked if the new amenities would also provide shade for residents. Vanderpool said that was something they hope to be able to add in the future.

City Planner Ryan Fox said the city currently has 299 stops. Of those, only 35 or 40 will receive the new upgrades. However, they hope to increase that number, Vanderpool said.

“We’re starting with 35 or 40 stops, but our hope is that it expands throughout the metro area. It’s a win-win,” Vanderpool said. “It’s a win for the city, it’s a win for transit users, it’s a win for SMART and it’s a great opportunity for Creative Outdoor.”

Terlaga said they hope to have the new amenities installed by spring 2026.