Sterling city manager joins state municipal management board

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 27, 2026

Mark Vanderpool

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights City Manager Mark Vanderpool has been elected to the board of directors of the Municipal Management Executives, a professional association representing municipal executives from communities of all sizes across Michigan.

According to a release from the city of Sterling Heights, “MME is affiliated with the International City/County Management Association and is dedicated to advancing the municipal management profession throughout Michigan. The organization supports its members through professional development opportunities, leadership growth, and advocacy for excellence in local government administration. The organization promotes management excellence, continuous improvement, and the highest ethical standards in municipal leadership.”

“I am eager to contribute my experience, energy and perspective to help MME continue its legacy of supporting excellence in municipal management,” Vanderpool said in the release. “Informed, innovative and ethical leadership is essential to the success of our communities, and I’m honored to serve in this role.”

Vanderpool has served as Sterling Heights city manager since 2004, a role in which he provides executive direction and general management for the administration and operation of all city departments while also overseeing the development and management of a $320 million budget for Michigan’s fourth-largest city.

According to the release, “Vanderpool has been a key figure in Sterling Heights’ success.”

“As a well-respected city manager, he has developed and implemented a proactive financial strategy in response to deteriorating economic conditions statewide,” the release said. “With the implementation of such a strategy, Sterling Heights has flourished with new economic development, best-in-class recreation amenities, organizational performance centered on excellence and a continued commitment to cultural diversity.”

In 2019, Vanderpool received the Michigan Municipal League’s Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award. He also serves on the board of directors for Connect Macomb.

Before coming to Sterling Heights, Vanderpool served as assistant village manager in Skokie, Illinois, from Jan. 1993 to June 2004, and was assistant city manager in Tecumseh from May 1989 to Dec. 1992.