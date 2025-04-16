Step into the world of dreams with Stagecrafters

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 16, 2025

ROYAL OAK — Stagecrafters has begun to sell tickets for the popular musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which is slated to be on the main stage at the Baldwin Theater, 415 S. Lafayette Ave., May 30-June 22.

The show is unique in that it is told entirely through song and showcases multiple different genres of music including country, calypso and Elvis-inspired rock ‘n’ roll.

“It’s super interesting doing a show that’s completely sung, because as the conductor, I don’t get a break,” said Jordan Farr, music director for the production and a member of Stagecrafters. “But I think it’s a nice challenge for our singers and for our group, not only to learn a lot of music, but to be onstage quite a bit.”

Farr will be educating the singers and conducting an orchestra of 14 people for the show.

“Every show is different in terms of how big your orchestra is. Your orchestra could be five people or it could be 14,” Farr said. “For this show we have 14, so it’s going to be pretty toasty down there in the pit.”

Latress London will be taking on the role of Joseph, a boy who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, according to stagecrafters.org.

London said that this is his first show with Stagecrafters and first show after a long pause in his theatrical career.

“I love musical theater, and performing has always been something I love to do, and I kind of put that on the back burner, you know, because of life,” London said. “After I got the role, I think for the first week I was in shock for a minute. … Most of everyone who auditioned have been a part of Stagecrafters for a while. So for them to pick me, I was like, ‘Are they serious?’”

London said his debut back into the spotlight has not been an easy road, with director Rodel Salazar’s tough directing style.

“Stagecrafters is not for the weak. Our director is an amazing artist, his vision for the music and what he’s given us, it’s not like just getting onstage and singing some, you know, he’s making sure that we are doing character development and lots of choreography,” London said. “The process is tough, but it’s rewarding in a way, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Farr said to be a part of Stagecrafters and constantly see people make their way back into theater is always a delight.

“It’s so beautiful for people to be able to come back to the theater after so long and to be in these amazing shows,” Farr said.

Farr said that the show’s upbeat and exciting music changes are the showstopping elements of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

“I just hope people can really appreciate that they’ll never know what to expect after every song,” Farr said. “There will be maybe a few songs where the audience will be like, ‘I’m getting into the groove of this,’ and then there will be a completely different genre out of nowhere.

“I think that really keeps people on their toes. But it’s also a really happy, family-friendly show,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of shows in the last year, and sometimes you just need a show that’s happy and colorful and really positive.”

London said the show holds a special place in his heart and was one of the main reasons he found himself back in the spotlight.

“I hope everyone just remembers to be a dreamer. I know it sounds really cliche, but in the beginning of the musical, one of the narrators sings a phrase. They say, ‘If you think it, want it, dream it, then it’s real. You are what you feel,’” London said. “It just kind of sets the tone for me at least. It’s so powerful.”

Tickets for “Joseph and the Technicolor Dream Coat” can be found and purchased on stagecrafters.org/on-stage/main-stage/102-joseph.html.