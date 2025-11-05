St. Clair Shores voters approve police and fire millage

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 5, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On Nov. 4, St. Clair Shores voters approved a police and fire millage expected to raise $10,950,730 in the first year for the city’s Police Department and Fire Department operations.

According to unofficial election results from the city of St. Clair Shores, 7,838 residents voted yes while 5,769 voted no.

On July 21, the “Proposal A” item was approved to be on the ballot by City Council in a 5-2 vote with Councilmembers John Caron and Candice Rusie casting the opposing votes.

According to the ballot language on file with the Macomb County clerk’s office, the public was asked to renew the original 4.4192 mils and an added 0.50 mils for a total levy of 4.9192 mils.

At the July meeting, council members were presented with three options for the millage. The other two options were to keep it at its original rate of 4.4192 mils or to raise it back to 5 mils, generating around $11,130,600 in the first year.

The millage does not fund all police and fire operations.

