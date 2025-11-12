The Friday Five — Nov. 13-16

C&G Newspapers | Published November 12, 2025

1. Motor City Comic Con

Nov. 14-16 • Novi

Celebrity guests include John DiMaggio, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Lillard, Alan Tudyk, Stephen Amell, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Catherine Bell, Linda Blair and dozens more, also cosplay contests, tabletop game room, artist alley, panels, celebrity autographs, sketch duels, pinball zone and more, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, suburbanshowplace.com, motorcitycomiccon.com

2. Power Play for Heroes

Nov. 14 • St. Clair Shores

Features Detroit Red Wings alumni and others raising money for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, includes meet-and-greet and autographs with Indy NXT race car driver Nolan Allaer at 6:30 p.m. and hockey game at 7:30 p.m. (with Vladimir Konstantinov signing autographs between periods), also photos with Ted Lindsay trophy and replica Stanley Cup, auction items and memorabilia, face painting, raffle baskets and more, St. Clair Shores Civic Arena, 20000 Stephens Road, paul@stahlsteam.com, stahlshero25.eventbrite.com

3. Underground Holiday Market

Nov. 15-16 • Ferndale

Find 80-plus artists and makers selling unique/edgy items, also gifts by Mint Artists Guild (local teens), plus tasty treats, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, held in bottom level of DOT parking structure on Allen and Troy Streets, free but donations of food items or money for Renaissance Vineyard Food Pantry and FernCare Free Health Clinic appreciated, undergroundferndale.com

4. Local author fairs

Nov. 15 • Birmingham and Troy

Birmingham

Meet 12 authors who write for adults, teens and children, 2-4 p.m., Baldwin Public Library, 300 W. Merrill St., see participants, book titles and descriptions at baldwinlib.org/youth

Troy

For readers of all ages, participants can also win gift card in raffle, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., presented by Troy Public Library but hosted at Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois Road, registration encouraged, (248) 524-3538, troypl.org

5. Theatrical productions

Nov. 13-16 • Various locations

‘Into the Woods’

Musical about childless couple who gets cursed by witch and encounters storybook characters during journey to start family, presented by Crusader Nation Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 13-14 and 3 p.m. Nov. 15, John Armstrong Perfoming Arts Center, 24600 Frederick Pankow Blvd. in Clinton Township, facebook.com/lansecreusepublicschools

‘The SpongeBob Musical Jr.’

Presented by Farmington Hills Youth Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 13-14 and 1 and 5 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



‘Play On!’

Comedy about theater group trying to put on play while author rewrites script, presented by Shrine Catholic High School Performing Arts Department, 7 p.m. Nov. 14-15, 3500 W. 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak, facebook.com/shrineschools



‘The Hello Girls’

Musical about America’s first female soldiers (telephone operators for U.S. Army Signal Corps in France during World War I), presented by BOSS Theatre Company of Bloomfield Hills High School, 7 p.m. Nov. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 4200 Andover Road, bhhs.ludus.com



‘The Fantasticks’

Musical about young couple whose love gets tested by meddlesome parents, time and distance, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-15 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Rochester Christian University, 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills, continues Nov. 20-23, rcu.edu/theatre



‘Parade’

Play about life and wrongful conviction, trial and lynching of Northern Jewish man accused of killing Southern girl in 1913, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14, Smith Theatre on Oakland Community College - Orchard Ridge Campus, 27055 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills, continues Nov. 20-21, facebook.com/occofficial

‘Beetlejuice Jr.’

Musical based on Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy-horror film, presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Youth on Stage, 7 p.m. Nov. 14-15 and 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Parcells Middle School, 20600 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods, gpt.org

