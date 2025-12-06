Pleasantview teacher arrested at U.S. border for allegedly possessing child pornography

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 6, 2025

Shutterstock image

EASTPOINTE — A Pleasantview Elementary School teacher was arrested Dec. 3 in Vermont after he allegedly tried to bring in child pornography from across the U.S.-Canadian border.

According to U.S. District Court documents, Martin Waskowski was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with possession and transportation of child exploitation materials. Court records state he was entering Highgate, Vermont, from Quebec, Canada, when Department of Homeland Security personnel detained and questioned him.

According to court documents, during a routine screening, Border Patrol officers discovered Waskowski was a match for a law enforcement records inquiry with suspicion of attempted sexual enticement of a minor. The documents state that a secondary inspection of Waskowski’s iPhone revealed probable child sexual abuse material and he was detained. He was charged before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle, District of Vermont. Court documents also state that five computers, five hard drives and an iPad were seized from his home after the arrest.

According to court documents, Waskowski is a fourth grade teacher at Pleasantview. Attorney Barclay Johnson was listed as Waskowski’s public defender on court records. Attempts to reach Johnson via email about the case were unsuccessful at press time. According to local media reports, Waskowski was released on a GPS tether and returned to Michigan.

On Dec. 5, Eastpointe Community Schools issued a press release on the district’s website, eastpointeschools.org, about the charges. The district was notified Dec. 5 by the Michigan State Police and the Department of Homeland Security that a Pleasantview teacher had been arrested out of state on Dec. 3 and charged with possession and transportation of child exploitation materials.

“Prior to this formal notification, the District had no knowledge of, nor had it received any allegations related to, this individual,” the post states.

School officials immediately placed Waskowski on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. It was not disclosed whether the leave is with or without pay. The website said he has been at Pleasantview for three years.

“We take this matter extremely seriously, and regardless of the outcome of the criminal investigation, the District will continue to act in the best interest of children at all times,” the post states. “The District is cooperating fully with the agencies involved in the investigation.”

In the meantime, a long-term substitute teacher has been assigned to the classroom. School social workers are available to support students who might have questions or concerns.

Homeland Security Investigations has established an email for parents or guardians to report any concerning behavior or tips in the case at HSI-Waskowski-Investigation@hsi.dhs.gov.



