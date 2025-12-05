Southfield police investigate fatal shooting of man found in hotel parking lot

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 5, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel Southfield-Detroit on Telegraph Road during the early morning hours of Nov. 30.

Southfield police officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched at approximately 2:47 a.m. to the hotel at 26555 Telegraph Road for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 40-year-old man from Detroit in the parking lot. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

Southfield police said that the preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted shooting.

The Southfield Police Department is asking those with any information to contact the department at (248) 796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.





