Woman in stable condition following shooting in Southfield

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 5, 2025

File photo by Deb Jacques

SOUTHFIELD – Southfield police said Dec. 5 that a 53-year-old woman who was shot on Dec. 2 is in stable condition.

The Southfield Police Department responded at approximately 9:09 p.m. Dec. 2 to the 27000 block of Berkshire Drive, near 11 Mile and Evergreen roads, for a report of a shooting. The woman who had been shot was transported to the hospital by a family member, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that it was a targeted shooting, according to Southfield police. The Southfield Police Department asks that anyone with information call it at (248) 796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.





