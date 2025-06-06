St. Clair Shores Figure Skating Club finds magic in ‘Aladdin’

Skaters perform a scene during the “Disney’s Aladdin on Ice” show at St. Clair Shores Civic Arena on April 27.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Scott Bentley | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 6, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Over the final weekend of April, the St. Clair Shores Figure Skating Club performed its annual ice show at Civic Arena.

The event was a massive success, not only because of the big turnout and positive reception of the show, but the kids participating had fun performing and acting out a childhood movie.

“The last few years we’ve been trying to do more of a theater on ice approach,” St. Clair Shores Figure Skating Club Ice Show Director Claire LaDue said. “I think the kids really enjoyed that part of it.”

This year’s performance was “Disney’s Aladdin on Ice,” and the skaters, parents and audience all loved it.

“I think the community is recognizing it as real entertainment. We’re seeing that in the numbers and the ticket sales,” LaDue said. “I see people come back on Sunday because they enjoyed it so much.”

Participation was also a success this year with record high numbers of parents and students. The numbers highlight the continued growth of the sport and the club itself.

“In the 17 years that I’ve been there this year was the most skaters I had in the show,” LaDue said. “I had maybe like 27 parents that wanted to be in the adult number. Years ago, I could barely scrape together five or six. But they’re seeing how much fun their kids are having, and they want to be a part of it. It was the most fun thing.”

Some parents were a part of the club when they were younger and are now participating with their kids. Today, the show and club continue to inspire the next generation.

“Our club is growing so obviously we’re attracting (new skaters),” LaDue said. “Every year kids come to see the show with their families. We have all of the council members come and they bring their grandkids and nieces and nephews.”

One of the reasons for the growth is the tradition of the spring show. The show has been annual for over 50 years and has become a staple in the community.

“It’s changed very much over the years, but I think it is definitely something that the community relies on,” St. Clair Shores Figure Skating Club President Aimee Miller said. “I hear that a lot from people. That this is something that they’ve been coming to for years and years since they were a little kid then grew up and took their kids to it.”

The most important attribute of the show is that it’s truly for everyone to be involved in. The show is a big production with a lot of moving parts, but the skaters range from year-round competitors to young kids in the Learn to Skate program.

“All genres of skaters participate. From our national level competitors… all the way down to our adaptive level skaters,” Miller explained. “And the adults and we have the alumni come back. It’s really just kind of a big reunion of sorts of everybody that’s ever been involved in the world of skating through St. Clair Shores.”

There is a lot of hard work that is put through this program at all levels. Kids are trying their best to learn how to skate, some people are practicing to compete at the highest stage, and everything in between. This show is important to the participants because it’s a celebration of hard work.

“I think every year our shows are really special to us. It’s almost a culmination of all the hard work through their fall/winter/spring contract,” Miller said. “We do our senior send off. We know that this is their last show. There’s always a special moment within the show.”

The spring ice show is successful because it’s important to the community and the skaters. Not only is it something everyone can look forward to watching, but in the rigorous sport calendar, the skaters get a chance to continue participating while having fun.

“Most of (the performers) are very high (level) competitive skaters and they compete all year long. So the show is a little more relaxed and it’s a time for them to let their hair down,” LaDue said. “It’s this whole journey of passing on our love of the sport.”

For more information about the St. Clair Shores Figure Skating Club, go to scsfsc.org.