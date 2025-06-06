St. Clair Shores Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2025 class

Players from the 1975-1978 Lake Shore High School varsity football team smile as the group gets inducted into the St. Clair Shores Athletic Hall of Fame.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Scott Bentley | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 6, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On Sunday April 27, 2025, the city of St. Clair Shores inducted four people and three teams into the city’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Don Fowler, Matt Trombley, Don Young, and Dave Divita are now forever linked with the city as their athletic achievements will be on display forever. The Hall of Fame also immortalized the three Lake Shore varsity football teams from 1975-1978, which combined for just two total losses over the stretch.

“When you take a look at stuff like that, you want to see something that stands out,” St. Clair Shores Recreation Director and Hall of Fame Committee Member Rob Spinazzola said. “They barely lost, barely got scored on. The one year they went undefeated, they didn’t even get a chance at the playoffs because of how the system was set up. To honor that group, it was special for them.”

This is the first Hall of Fame class for St. Clair Shores since 2022 and the group was chosen by the selection committee, which looks over all of the nominated athletes every year.

This year, the nominees made up a strong class, with a handful of easy decisions.

“To be eligible someone has to nominate you. This was the group that we chose this year,” Spinazzola explained. “All of them went on to be exceptional college athletes. Just a special group of guys who were very honored to do this. We’re very appreciative of them.”

The ceremony was held at the Barrister Gardens Banquet Center in St. Clair Shores and was a great opportunity for inductees to catch up and speak to the city.

“I think we had a great event,” St. Clair Shores Assistant Event Coordinator Donna Hill said. “We chose a new venue this year and they were great with us.”

The inductees got a chance to speak and were acknowledged in front of the town while receiving their Hall of Fame plaques. They got one to take home and one is kept at the Civic Ice Arena.

“We talk about all of their accolades, what they did in school, where they are now,” Hill explained. “Then they receive their beautiful plaque.”

Adding to the Athletic Hall of Fame is important for the community. It not only shines a light on the achievements that have occurred within the city limits, but it also inspires the next generation of students and children as well.

“You notice people looking and reading,” Hill said. “It’s very inspirational. (The kids) have a role model that was into sport…but (seeing) what they’ve accomplished in their life through the discipline of sports.”

Organizers said the new inductees have left an impact that will last a lifetime, and it’s a high honor to be rewarded in St. Clair Shores.

“I think it was a well-received event. The guys and ladies are pretty excited to be inducted,” Hill explained. “(Don Young) came from Texas to accept his award. That says a lot.”

For more information about the St. Clair Shores Athletic Hall of Fame, go to scsmi.net or email scsrecreation@scsmi.net.

The Hall of Fame is located at Civic Ice Arena in St. Clair Shores.