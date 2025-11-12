Speaker series focuses on Edmund Fitzgerald

An underwater view shows the sunken ship Edmund Fitzgerald, courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

Photo provided by Troy Historic Village

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published November 12, 2025

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — About 6,000 ships have been lost on the great lakes, but one stands out among others, the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The Edmund Fitzgerald went down during one of the biggest storms on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, and became one of the legendary stories in the history books.

The Royal Oak Historical Society is going to be hosting one of its speaker series events on the Edmund Fitzgerald with Steve Mrozek, historian and director of the Selfridge Military Air Museum, leading the presentation.

Mrozek will speak about the Edmund Fitzgerald’s history, from its construction at the Great Lakes Engineering Works in 1958 to the loss of its anchor in the Detroit River in 1974, to its demise north of White Fish Point 50 years ago this month.

The speaker series event will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Royal Oak Historical Museum, 1411 W. Webster Road. The event costs $15 per person.

To reserve a spot or for more information, visit royaloakhistoricalsociety.com.