Southfield, Lathrup Village add new murals through DIA program

Southfield’s mural of a goldfinch is located at the Southfield Arts and Activities Building. It is the work of artist Bakpak Durden.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mike Koury | Southfield Sun | Published November 24, 2025

Lathrup Village’s mural, made by Andrea Slomczenski, can be found on the side of City Hall. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

SOUTHFIELD/LATHRUP VILLAGE — The cities of Southfield and Lathrup Village are now home to two new murals thanks to the help of the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The unveilings of the two murals took place on Oct. 27 in Southfield and Nov. 13 in Lathrup Village. The murals were made through the DIA’s Partners in Public Art program, which is a collaboration between the museum and local cities to install works of art.

“Through the Partners in Public Art program, the Detroit Institute of Arts brings creative experiences into surrounding communities and engages residents in the creation of a mural capturing the spirit of their city,” DIA Community Engagement Programs Manager Ani Garabedian said in an email. “The murals in Southfield and Lathrup Village exemplify this mission of unique and immersive pieces of art that residents can enjoy for years to come. We thank the communities and the artists, Bakpak Durden (Southfield) and Andrea Slomczenski (Lathrup Village), who worked to bring the murals to life, and for their support and participation.”

Southfield’s mural, which features a goldfinch, was created by Durden and is located at the Southfield Arts and Activities Building on the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road.

A goldfinch is a migratory bird, which Southfield Public Arts Commission Chair Delores Flagg said symbolizes going away and coming back better.

“Bakpak, who is a well-known Michigan artist, has given Southfield something really special, and that particular piece embodies a lot of beauty and resilience,” she said. “We are a community that’s forever moving forward, going places and instituting new ideas and fresh ideas. So, it’s a stunning mural.”

Durden, according to a prepared statement, was honored and excited to partner with the DIA and Southfield on the project.

“I spent many formative years frequenting Southfield,” Durden stated. “After carefully considering community feedback, I’ve developed a design that celebrates both the area’s natural environment and people’s migration to Southfield while embodying the community’s spirit.”

Lathrup Village’s mural of a colorful tree was created by Andrea Slomczenski and is located at City Hall, 27400 Southfield Road.

Slomczenski said in a prepared statement that the mural wasn’t just a celebration of art, but it also was a celebration of community, culture and the “unique architectural charm that defines Lathrup Village.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be a part of the Lathrup Village project in collaboration with the Detroit Institute of Arts,” Slomczenski stated. “My goal was to create a piece that feels rooted in place, evoking both pride and connection for residents and visitors alike. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this vibrant city’s visual story.”

City Administrator Mike Greene said that a mural of this kind is relatively new for Lathrup Village, as the city has not had one before.

“They haven’t done something of that magnitude,” he said. “This is hopefully the start of something special in Lathrup.”

Greene added that, since City Hall is the only building that Lathrup Village owns, any future murals would need to be made in partnership with private businesses.

“It is something we are open to,” he said. “For me, (the mural is) kind of that wonderful example of what happens when creativity and community come together. So, this lets us reflect on the unique spirit, pride or vibrancy that makes Lathrup Village a special place to be. So, for me, it’s just kind of giving the city a chance to express itself.”