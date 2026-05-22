Southfield honors, commemorates veterans at annual Memorial Day ceremony

Southfield Veterans' Commissioners John Eley, left, and Chaka McDonald, right, lead a group of veterans during a wreath presentation at the Southfield Municipal Campus as part of the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 22.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 22, 2026

Southfield Veterans’ Commission Chair Barbara Seldon hands roses to veterans during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Southfield Municipal Campus.

Southfield Police Lt. Mo Bzeih presents a special recognition award to United States Army veteran Donald Carter during the Southfield Memorial Day Ceremony. Carter, 99, is a member of the illustrious Tuskegee Airmen who achieved the rank of captain during his service.

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SOUTHFIELD — The city of Southfield held its annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony on May 22, where officials emphasized the importance of remembrance and honor.

Southfield residents and community members came together to commemorate those who died while serving in the armed forces. The ceremony was held both inside the City Council chambers and in the remembrance garden outside Southfield City Hall. The Memorial Day ceremony included a medley performance by the University Academy Chorus, a presentation of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, a wreath placement, the playing of taps and speeches.

Additionally, special recognition was given to Korean War veteran Donald Carter and World War II veteran George Leland.

Carter, 99, is a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and a 1950 graduate of Tuskegee University. He served in the United States Army for 15 years with assignments in Korea and Japan. He earned the rank of captain and the Combat Infantryman Badge for his service.

Leland, 101, served in the United States Army Air Forces as a B-24 nose gunner with the 15th Army Air Force, 460th Bomb Group, 762nd Squadron. He flew 28 combat missions, including on D-Day. He is recognized as the last living member of his bomber crew. Leland was not present at the ceremony, and his friends accepted the recognition on his behalf.

Barbara Seldon, Southfield Veterans’ Commission chair, said Memorial Day is about honoring, recognizing and remembering the sacrifice and service military members have provided to the country.

“There is so much we are able to take for granted because of the protection given by our soldiers,” she said. “We cannot pretend this came by happenstance; we must recognize the forces that made it happen.”

Another highlight of the ceremony was a presentation of flowers. People attending the ceremony placed roses into a vase in honor or remembrance of veterans and active service members.



