Man reported as missing confirmed safe

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 17, 2026

Lawrence

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department has provided an update on 23-year-old Jordan Lawence, who was previously reported voluntarily missing.

Lawrence has been confirmed safe and living in another state. He was initially reported as missing due to leaving and not communicating with his mother, according to law enforcement.

“We used different technology resources and made contact with a law enforcement agency that made contact with Jordan Lawrence,” Southfield Police Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley said. “He left Michigan a few months ago and now lives in another state.”

On May 13, the Southfield Police Department requested assistance from the public in locating Lawrence, who was last seen in February in the area of Northwestern Highway and West 12 Mile Road in Southfield.



