Woman stable after stabbing outside Southfield apartment complex

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 30, 2026

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SOUTHFIELD — A 28-year-old woman has been reported to be stable after suffering from stab wounds, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 9:18 a.m. April 30, Southfield Police Department and Fire Department personnel responded to the Oxley Apartments, in the area of Nine Mile and Greenfield roads, regarding a crash. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had collided with a tree. Inside, they found a 28-year-old woman from Detroit who was suffering from apparent stab wounds to her back and side area.

Southfield police said that the preliminary investigation indicates the woman encountered a 24-year-old Taylor woman. Both women know each other and allegedly share children with the same man who lives in an apartment in the area. The women allegedly got into a physical altercation that resulted in the 28-year-old being stabbed, police said. Law enforcement reported that investigators believe she attempted to drive away from the location and then collided with the tree.

Southfield Fire and Rescue transported the 28-year-old woman to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where she was listed in stable condition, according to the Southfield Police Department. The 24-year-old woman was located at a Detroit residence and was taken into custody by Southfield police officers. There is no indication that the man was involved, police said.

The Southfield Police Department said that the incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.



