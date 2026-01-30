South Lyon Unified hockey tied atop Lakes Valley Conference

By: Scott Bentley | Metro | Published January 30, 2026

South Lyon Unified poses in front of Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, this past November. Photo provided by Dennis Gagnon

SOUTH LYON — The South Lyon Unified boys hockey team has put together a remarkable season and finds itself sitting in a tie at the top of the Lakes Valley Conference.

The regular season will end for South Lyon Unified on Feb 14. Last season, the team was solid, but had a third-place finish in the LVC. This year, with a lot of returning talent, the squad has taken a step forward.

“We knew coming into this season that we’d be solid, considering we were returning one of the top forward lines in the state,” South Lyon Unified head coach Dennis Gagnon said.

Gagnon highlighted that the team is led by senior captain Nathan Ligi and senior Braden Hillebrand. Ligi is currently in the top five in the state for points and Hillebrand is in the top 20.

South Lyon also has received production from senior captain Grant Laird, senior alternate Aidan Herrera and junior goalies Colin Cheadle and Gannon Smith. That core, along with new additions like senior Jackson Curtiss, who’s averaging 2 points per game, sophomore Lukas Dilbone and junior goalie Keegan Korpi, have meshed perfectly with one another.

South Lyon Unified has a lot of talent and high aspirations. Regardless of how the team’s season ends, this is a group that the community will remember for quite some time.

Gagnon said that this has been one of his favorite seasons as a coach, and that the season has also not just been positive because of the team’s record (17-3-1), but also because the group has become extremely close-knit, competitive, player-led and enthusiastic.





