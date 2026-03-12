Suspect dead after apparent attack at Temple Israel

Many law enforcement agencies responded to an active situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield shortly before 1 p.m. on March 12. Vehicles assembled on Walnut Lake Road east of Drake Road and the temple.

By: Andy Kozlowski | C&G Newspapers | Published March 12, 2026

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The township of West Bloomfield is reeling in shock after a vehicle was apparently used to attack a synagogue, leading to gunfire that resulted in the suspect’s death.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on March 12 at Temple Israel, 5725 Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield.

A notice posted at around 1:50 p.m. to the Facebook page of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office indicated that multiple agencies had arrived at the scene and cleared the structure, noting that the suspect had used a vehicle to enter the building. The suspect was confirmed dead, and emergency personnel continued to clear the building and parking lot.

“Please continue to avoid the area,” the notice advised.

At press time, it was unclear how the shooting unfolded — whether the suspect had discharged a weapon or whether security had fired shots, or both.

A bulletin from East Middle School, in the Farmington Public Schools district, which borders the township, stated that around 2:25 p.m., a shelter-in-place order from law enforcement had been lifted.

In another bulletin, Ben Mainka, superintendent of the Novi Community School District, said that the suspect had driven a truck into the synagogue and its preschool facility.

“The suspect was neutralized quickly by the security team before any additional fatalities occurred,” Mainka stated. “While it has been confirmed that no casualties other than the suspect occurred, there is no doubt that these situations send shockwaves through our local communities and across the country. We should never accept or normalize violence targeted at children in any circumstance.”

David Woodward, the chair of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, issued a statement following the incident.

“There is no place for this type of violence in the United States, including here in Oakland County. We are fortunate to have so many law enforcement agencies rush to the scene to protect our children and area residents,” Woodward said. “The horror of this attack touches all of us, and we stand with those impacted by these atrocities.”

In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed her condolences.

“My heart is with the congregation and community of Temple Israel as law enforcement responds to reports of an active shooter,” Nessel said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and urge residents to follow the requests of local law enforcement as they work to secure the area and protect lives.

“Antisemitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated,” Nessel said. “In moments like these, it’s more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbors, confront hate wherever it appears, and build stronger communities.”

Nessel added that tips about possible hate crime activities and suspicious behavior can be reported to Michigan State Police at mi.gov/StopaPlot.

