Shores voters keep Caron, Rubello and Rusie on City Council

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published November 5, 2025

John Caron, Dave Rubello and Candice Rusie

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On Nov. 4, St. Clair Shores residents chose to keep John Caron, Dave Rubello and Candice Rusie on the City Council for the next four years.

St. Clair Shores residents had to choose between six candidates for three council seats. The challengers were Adura Calhoun, Dominic Roy Neumann and Bryan Owens.

According to unofficial results from the city of St. Clair Shores, Rusie received 10,898 votes (30.4%), Rubello received 9,820 votes (27.4%) and Caron received 6,726 votes (18.76%). Owens received 3,627 votes (10.12%), Calhoun received 3,267 votes (9.11%) and Neumann received 1,412 votes (3.94%). There were 95 votes for write-in candidates.

