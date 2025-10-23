Sheriff’s Office updates officer-involved shooting in Roseville; no charges against police

At an Oct. 23 press conference at the Macomb County Jail training room in Mount Clemens, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, left, and Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin watch as security camera footage is shown from an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 23, 2025

ROSEVILLE — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Roseville earlier this month remained in critical condition Oct. 23, and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigation found no evidence to charge the officers for their decision to fire.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. Oct. 13, just outside the Roseville Police Department, a 36-year-old Roseville man driving a Pontiac G5 allegedly rammed a Roseville police officer’s fully-marked SUV while the officer was inside it.

“Several officers were headed to a call for service,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office states. “One officer entered his vehicle to leave, and while still in park, was rammed by the lone male in the Pontiac G5.”

The officer was legally parked and was hit from the rear, the release states. Security footage from the Police Department that was shown during an Oct. 23 press conference at the Macomb County Jail’s training room in Mount Clemens shows the driver park behind the patrol vehicle, back up, then pull back up behind the vehicle several times over a span of about nine minutes before hitting the driver.

The driver of the Pontiac exited the vehicle holding a knife, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two other officers who were nearby gave commands for the man to drop the knife as he approached the officers, but when he didn’t, both officers fired at the man, striking him, the release states.

At the Oct. 23 press conference, it was revealed that a third officer was involved, who was armed with a Taser.

The investigation of the incident was turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our investigation concluded that seven shots were fired from the two officers, six of them hit the suspect,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said at the Oct. 23 press conference.

Roseville police immediately rendered aid to the suspect. The Fraser Police Department also responded and assisted before the suspect was transported by the Roseville Fire Department.

As of Oct. 23, the suspect remained in critical condition, Wickersham said.

“It’s touch and go,” Wickersham said. “We check on him every day, and the hospital does give us updates on his status.”

Through its investigation, the Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants to charge the suspect with one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, a five-year felony; one count of malicious destruction of police property, a four-year felony; and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, also a four-year felony.

At press time, the suspect’s identity had not been released. Wickersham said more information would be released following his arraignment, though he didn’t know when that would be.

“Because of his condition, the court has determined that he’s going to have to be cognizant to understand what’s going on before we can arraign him,” Wickersham said.

Wickersham, as well as Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin, who was also present at the press conference, said the man had no criminal history prior to the incident. Wickersham said there was no indication of drug or alcohol use at the time of the incident, although the suspect’s family said he had a history of mental illness.

According to Wickersham, the suspect’s family said he is usually supportive of law enforcement.

The two officers involved are not facing any charges and have returned to work, Berlin said.

“They’re doing as best as can be expected. It takes a toll on them, but they’re great officers, and we’re looking forward to getting them back,” Berlin said.

Before the incident, Berlin said the department had been working on a number of security upgrades to the Police Department, including secured parking. He hopes the incident will expedite the process, he said.

Wickersham said the incident shows the danger that officers face.

“We look at different incidents, and we look at things that occurred during our careers, and I don’t think any one of us can say we’ve seen it all,” he said. “Who is going to believe at this point that somebody is going to attack somebody right there in front of the Police Department? There’s a lot of resources and a lot of officers, but you know, it just goes to show you the danger of this job that the men and women in law enforcement have the ability to experience at any given time.”



