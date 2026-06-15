Shelby Township Summer Fest to return June 26-27

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 15, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The 2026 Shelby Township Summer Fest will kick off summertime June 26-27 at the Shelby Township Civic Center Campus, 52700 Van Dyke Ave.

Presented by the Shelby Township Downtown Development Authority, the two-day event offers live entertainment, interactive activities and a communitywide celebration of America.

“On a normal year, Summer Fest is a can’t-miss event, but for America250 it’s going to be really special,” Shelby Township DDA Chair Greg Gagnon said in a press release. “With its focus on families, Independence Day and community fun, I can’t think of a better representation or celebration of America than Shelby Township Summer Fest.”

Summer Fest will begin 4-11 p.m., Friday, June 26, with an evening full of family-friendly fun. Attendees can enjoy a DJ, touch-a-truck, strolling princesses and superheroes, face painting, magicians and a petting zoo presented by the Friends of the Shelby Township Library. A craft beer tent and food truck rally, hosted by Connect Macomb, will also be available throughout the evening, with water available for purchase from the Friends of the Shelby Township Library.

Library Director Katie Ester said the Friends of the Library play a vital role in making much of what the library offers possible.

“From funding programs and special events to supporting important library purchases, their impact is felt throughout the library every day. Summer Fest is a great opportunity for residents to meet the Friends, learn about the difference they make, and discover how joining helps support the library and its programs,” Ester said in a press release.

New this year, the Enchanted Storybook Sing-a-Long and Dance Party invites families to join in a magical experience filled with music, dancing and interactive fun. The evening will continue with a live taping of Shelby TV’s award-winning “The Treehouse,” featuring special segments including science demonstrations and live animal encounters.

As the night continues, Detroit’s premier cover band, Parallel Fifth, will take the stage to close out the first night of festivities.

Summer Fest will continue 6:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 27, with expanded family activities and a patriotic celebration. The Kids Zone will return with a variety of attractions, including a rock-climbing wall, inflatables and backyard games, along with additional activities. The Kids Zone is a continuation of the support of the Friends of the Shelby Township Library and Shelby Township Parks and Recreation, with opportunities available for additional sponsors.

The township will again offer a sensory room in Hope Chapel, in partnership with Oakland University’s Joanne and Ted Lindsay Foundation Autism Outreach Services, providing a quiet, low-stimulation space for those who need it during the event.

The evening’s patriotic program will begin with the 1st Michigan Colonial Fife and Drum Corps, followed by a live performance from the Macomb Symphony Orchestra. The celebration will conclude with a drone show set to music during the symphony’s finale.

Summer Fest is made possible through the support of the Shelby Township Downtown Development Authority and community partners. For information on how you or your business can also get involved, visit shelbytwp.org/summer or email Community Relations Assistant Director Chelsea Schneider at cschneider@shelbytwp.org.