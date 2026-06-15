Man dies following rollover crash in Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 15, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old man from Macomb Township was killed in a rollover crash in Shelby Township June 12.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 22 Mile and Ryan roads for a reported vehicle crash at approximately 12:01 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the involved vehicle had rolled over.

The driver, the 23-year-old man from Macomb Township, was trapped inside and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Roseville, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Shelby Township police said that the preliminary investigation indicated that alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

The incident was turned over to the department’s traffic bureau for further investigation. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who has any information can contact the Shelby Township Police Traffic Unit at (586) 731-2121, Ext. 325.