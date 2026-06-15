Shelby Township Library’s summer reading program begins

Children team up to create a Lego board game during last year’s summer reading program.

Photo provided by the Shelby Township Public Library

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 15, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Summer is here and with it comes a bunch of free time to fill.

The Shelby Township Public Library is once again inviting youth, teens and adults to spend their summer enjoying books and other fun programming at the library through the “Plant a seed, read” summer reading program.

“This is an annual tradition,” said Shelby Township Library Director Katie Ester. “It is the busiest, most exciting time at the library, in my opinion, and it’s a way for us to encourage people to put reading as a priority over the summer and get involved with their local hometown library.”

Readers of all ages and abilities can sign up for the summer reading program by downloading a free app, called Beanstack, at shelbytwplib.beanstack, and start logging their reading time online to earn rewards and prizes through Aug. 8.

The summer reading program allows patrons to enjoy books of their choice, at their own pace, and it also helps young people maintain their reading levels for the upcoming school year.

“For our kids that are in elementary school, middle school and high school, we want them to keep up with reading over the summer, so they don’t slide back and lose any of the skills they’ve learned during the school year,” children’s librarian Bethany Harnden said. “Choosing to read what they want to read is fun in the summer, because it’s not a school assignment and they have some control in what they’re reading.”

Ester agreed.

“It’s sort of a natural thing, if you’re not using that skill, you’re going to lose a little bit of it, so it’s a great idea to make sure that reading becomes a part of their routine over the summer too,” she added.

The youngest participants, in the baby and toddler program, have a challenge that involves completing activities, which might include reading with their caregivers as well as early literacy activities.

“It’s never too early for our littlest children to start hearing words and experiencing language so they get that start and are ready to read when they go to kindergarten,” Harnden said.

The library also hosts summer reading programs every Wednesday — at 1:30 p.m. for kids and teens, and in the evening for adults. All ages and youth programs require registration and are only open to residents. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver during Wednesday programs.

“We spend all year planning the best of the best for the summer, and it’s a big push to bring our community into the library and show them what a great resource we are,” Ester said. “We have magicians, theater troupes and a performing canine group, where dogs catch Frisbees and do some amazing tricks — so there are always some cool opportunities for children to come and be entertained and a way for parents to find something free for their kids.”

There is a registration gift just for signing up for the summer reading program, and as participants complete certain numbers of activities, or minutes read, they can also win a few prizes along the way, as well as earn digital tickets for a chance to win larger raffle prizes at the end of the program in August.

“We are encouraging everybody to spend time reading and listening to things, as much as they can, over the summer,” Harnden added. “Just a little bit adds up to keep their brains healthy and engaged.”

The Shelby Township Library is located at 52610 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township.

Programs require registration and are open to residents two weeks before the event.

For more information about the summer reading program, or to register for a program, visit shelbytwp.org/library or call (586) 739-7414.