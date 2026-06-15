Henry Ford II High School junior competes for musical theater honors

Henry Ford II High School junior Eva Wassom performs as Elle Woods in the school’s production of “Legally Blonde” in late April.

Photo provided by Utica Community Schools

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published June 15, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — Henry Ford II High School junior Eva Wassom was recently selected from approximately 150 high school performers across Michigan to be a finalist at the 2026 Sutton Foster Awards. Wassom was one of only four female finalists.

The Sutton Foster Awards, hosted by Michigan State University, celebrate high school musical theater performance from all over the state of Michigan. Six finalists can earn a $1,000 cash prize, and two finalists are selected to represent Michigan at the 2026 Jimmy Awards in New York City.

Though Wassom is a finalist, she did not qualify for the Jimmy Awards this year, which will be taking place on June 22.

“You sign up and you have your show adjudicated, and they choose . . . your two strongest performers out of your cast and . . . they work through two intensive weekends of learning songs, choreography and auditioning, and then all of those students come together at the Wharton Center,” said Kirstin Carolin, theater director at Henry Ford II High School.

Recently, Wassom starred as Elle Woods in Henry Ford II High School’s production of “Legally Blonde,” which earned her recognition for her vocal ability, stage presence and commitment to performance. Wassom is the first and only student in Utica Community Schools history to be named a Sutton Foster Awards finalist, and she has earned that distinction twice.

“This is her second year making it to the final four or the top eight in the Sutton Foster Awards, and she has one more year to go, but it’s a pretty big deal to be considered one of the best among high school students across the state of Michigan two years in a row,” Carolin said.

As someone who has worked in the theater department for over a decade, Carolin has seen many students compete for the Sutton Foster Awards.

“I’ve had students nominated every year to participate for the last several years since we’ve started participating,” Carolin said. “This is the first time I’ve had someone in the finals, and now to have … the same person in the finals twice is really amazing, and we’re really proud of her.”

Lori Singleton, principal of Henry Ford II High School, also expressed pride in Wassom.

“Eva is not only an incredibly talented performer but also a wonderful young lady whose positive spirit and genuine personality make her a joy to be around,” Singleton said in an email. “She represents the very best of Henry Ford II, and we are so proud of all she has accomplished.”

For more information, visit uticak12.org.