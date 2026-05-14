Shelby Township police arrest Roseville man on drug, weapons charges

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published May 14, 2026

Shelby Township police said they seized weapons, ammunition and cocaine at a home in Roseville. Photos provided by the Shelby Township Police Department

Jackson

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP/ROSEVILLE — A 34-year-old convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms was recently arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to Shelby Township police.

Ryan Jackson, of Roseville, was arraigned May 8 at the 39th District Court in Roseville and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of narcotics. His bond was set at $250,000.

Jackson’s arrest came after a multi-week narcotics investigation by the Shelby Township Police Special Investigations Unit, which confirmed the suspect was distributing cocaine, according to the department.

On May 7, detectives executed a search warrant for Jackson’s home in Roseville, where authorities reportedly recovered multiple firearms, ammunition, a speed loader and cocaine. Jackson was arrested after he left the home and was taken to the Shelby Township Police Department.

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said in a prepared statement that the township “will not tolerate criminals who bring illegal guns and narcotics” into the community.

“Our SIU detectives acted swiftly and decisively to shut down this operation and remove dangerous weapons from the hands of a convicted felon. Anyone who threatens the safety of our residents will be met with the full force of our department. We will continue to pursue criminals relentlessly and protect this community without hesitation,” Shelide said in the prepared statement.



