Shelby Township man to stand trial for murder, tampering with evidence

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published February 23, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old man from Shelby Township was bound over on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence related to the death of a woman last July, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Feb. 17, 41A District Court Judge Stephen S. Sierawski ruled that sufficient evidence exists to bind over Terrance Lamar Bowie II for trial on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

“The court’s decision to bind over the defendant affirms that there is sufficient evidence to move this case forward to trial. The loss of a human life is irreversible, and the victim and her loved ones deserve justice. My office will proceed with this prosecution with resolve and integrity, holding the defendant accountable in court and ensuring that the facts are presented clearly and forcefully,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

Officers from the Shelby Township Police Department responded to the Lakeside Park Apartments, near Hayes and 21 Mile roads, after a 911 hang-up from a male caller at 6:32 a.m. July 19, Shelby Township police said.

According to reports, Bowie let the police into the apartment, where they found a deceased woman. Prosecutors said the woman was later identified as Brittany Harris-Beauchamp, 27, of Madison Heights, and said it appeared that her body had been moved within the room.

Bowie will be arraigned March 2 before Judge James M. Biernat Jr. at the Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens.

If convicted, Bowie faces up to life in prison for the murder charge and up to 10 years for tampering with evidence.

At press time, Bowie was in custody at the Macomb County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Bowie’s attorney, Noel Erinjeri, could not be reached for comment at press time.