Library to observe Flag Week, celebrate America 250, with special events

The Shelby Township Library will host veteran outreach efforts and historical programming June 17.

Photo provided by Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 9, 2026

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Shelby Township will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate Flag Week on June 17 with veteran outreach efforts, historical programming and new patriotic lighting displays designed to honor the nation’s history and those who have served in uniform.

In partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4659 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 129, the township will begin the evening with a patriotic and educational event at the Shelby Township Library, followed by new patriotic displays at the Civic Center Campus.

Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis said the local veterans organizations are always looking to connect with new members, and this is the perfect opportunity for the township to thank them for their service and support them.

“Quite literally, we would not have the freedom to celebrate or the traditions we cherish without our veterans,” Stathakis said in a prepared statement.

Starting at 6:15 p.m., representatives from VFW Post 4659 and DAV Chapter 129 will be available at the Shelby Township Public Library to speak with veterans and community members about their organizations, available services and opportunities for eligible veterans to become members.

The American Veterans of Foreign Service was formed by 13 veterans of the Spanish-American War in 1899 and has been known as the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States since 1914. Locally, the Shelby Township VFW Post 4659 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of United States military veterans, their families and the local community through community service, a commitment to national security and dedication toward a strong national defense.

Disabled American Veterans was founded in 1920 by World War I veterans. Local Chapter 129, officially known as the Robert H. Cox Chapter 129 of the Disabled American Veterans, is an active nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and empowering disabled veterans.

DAV Chapter 129 Commander Mark Williams said the organization is a “welcoming place” where veterans can connect, support one another and each other’s families, and serve the community together.

“When everyone gets out of the military, they kind of drop interest in what they were doing and go back to civilian life,” he said. “It’s a little difficult for them to get back into the swing of things that they were doing in the military, especially if they are disabled or have an issue with their health coming out, so we want to let them know we’re here for them and that we have meetings every month.”

The group, which meets at 47326 Dequindre Road in Shelby Township, provides support, outreach programs, resources and fellowship for veterans and their families, while also operating a historic “Big Red Barn” venue for weddings and events. Williams is hoping to attract a younger demographic to the chapter to assure it continues to serve veterans into the future.

Membership in the DAV, he said, is open to any veteran who served during a period of war or under conditions simulating war; who was wounded, disabled to any degree, or left with a long-term illness because of military service; and who has not been dishonorably discharged.

At 7 p.m., the library will host a special historical presentation, “The Underground Railroad in Shelby Township.”

The free program will feature Lois Sprengnether Keel portraying Liberetta Lerich Green, whose parents, Peter and Sarah Lerich, operated the historic Beacon Tree stop on the Underground Railroad at their Spring Hill Farm in Shelby Township. Through storytelling and historical interpretation, attendees will learn about the courage and sacrifices made by local families who assisted freedom seekers traveling north.

Library Director Katie Ester said the presentation reflects the broader purpose of the America 250 celebration, honoring the ideals of freedom, service and civic responsibility that have shaped the nation throughout its history.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect on all the stories that have shaped the community over the last 250 years,” Ester said. “The Underground Railroad is a really important part of that story because it reminds us that the ideals of freedom and personal liberty have always involved sacrifice and action for ordinary people,”

Following the event, Shelby Township will unveil new patriotic lighting displays across the Civic Center Campus. The displays, according to officials, are intended to create a visible symbol of community pride and remembrance, while enhancing the campus during patriotic observances and special events throughout the year.

“This is an opportunity to honor the American flag, recognize the sacrifices of our veterans and reflect on the individuals throughout history who fought to expand freedom and opportunity for others,” Stathakis said in a prepared statement.

The Shelby Township Public Library is located at 51690 Van Dyke Ave. The Shelby Township Civic Center Campus is located at 52700 Van Dyke Ave.

For more information about VFW Post 4659, call (586) 781-9109.

For more information about DAV Chapter 129, email davchapter129@gmail.com.