Sheetz puts Sterling Heights plans on hold

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published February 23, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sheetz has paused its plans to build at a busy Sterling Heights intersection.

The Pennsylvania-based chain of gas station/convenience stores with a cult following had proposed a development on the southeast corner of Mound Road and Metro Parkway, on a 3-acre parcel of land adjacent to the now-closed Detroit News and Detroit Free Press printing plant. The project would have required rezoning the slice of property from industrial use to commercial use.

“After close collaboration with local stakeholders and careful study, Sheetz is holding on pursuing this specific location in Sterling Heights,” Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz, said in a Feb. 11 prepared statement. “We are grateful for the partnership and engagement from civic leaders and the community, and we remain firmly committed to opening a Sheetz store in Sterling Heights.”

The Sterling Heights Planning Commission last year rejected the concept plan for Sheetz, citing several reasons, including the negative effect Sheetz would have on local businesses, the number of other gas stations in the area and potential traffic problems. Planning Commission members also objected to the development on land that is zoned for light industrial use.

Before Sheetz announced it was pulling back, several City Council members told the Sentry that locating Sheetz on land destined for industrial redevelopment was questionable.

“I think that the Planning Commission was very clear that we shouldn’t convert industrial land into commercial land,” Councilman Michael Radtke said. “I think that actually makes a lot of sense. What I’ve been told is that we have something like a 99% industrial occupancy rate in the city, and we have a 92% commercial (occupancy rate). Why would you convert land that is almost (at) capacity to land that has less capacity? That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Councilman Henry Yanez said the Mound and Metro Parkway location was “absolutely 100% not the right spot for them.”

“I’m pretty agnostic in regards to Sheetz as a business coming into Sterling Heights. They’re welcome like any other business,” Yanez said. “That’s just not a good place.”

Mayor Pro Tem Liz Sierawski agreed that the industrial-zoned site Sheetz was pursuing wasn’t an ideal spot.

“We do have a lot of open or available commercial property that they could build on,” she said. “I’m not against Sheetz. I think they’re a great product and they serve a certain population of people. … I just want them in the appropriate place.”

The 41.5-acre property containing the closed printing plant is owned by Industrial Commercial Properties LLC, a Cleveland-based commercial real estate company. A phone call to ICP seeking comment was not immediately returned.

In an email message on Feb. 12, Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor told the Sentry he’s unclear why Sheetz decided to change course, but that he remains encouraged about the company’s intent to find a home in Sterling Heights, as well as the future of the Mound and Metro Parkway property.

“I heard from Sheetz yesterday and they told me they are pausing their development and will reassess later this year,” Taylor said. “I’m not sure why they decided (not) to move forward, but I am still very optimistic that the bigger redevelopment of the former News and Free Press site will move forward this year, and I expect that Sheetz will continue to look for opportunities to locate in Sterling Heights.”

Sheetz is in the midst of an aggressive push into Michigan. According to a Feb. 4 news release, Sheetz plans to open more than a dozen new restaurant and convenience store locations across southeast Michigan in 2026. Locations include Eastpointe, Fraser, Warren, Macomb Township, Shelby Township, Royal Oak, Novi, Orion Township, Ypsilanti, Belleville and Taylor.

Where Sheetz will target a future Sterling Heights location is unknown, but the company, which has encountered opposition in communities like Farmington Hills, Madison Heights and Waterford Township, appears to be growing in popularity. A Facebook group, Sheetz Freakz of Metro Detroit, has more than 1,500 followers.

“Our progress in Southeast Michigan is unmistakable, with 14 Sheetz stores planned to open in the region this year and a commitment to invest more than half a billion dollars to support new jobs and long-term community impact,” Ruffner said. “We are confident we will find the right site to deliver the convenience, outstanding made-to-order food, exceptional value, and jobs that come with a Sheetz store in one of Michigan’s largest and most dynamic cities.”

Sheetz’s original Sterling Heights proposal called for a 6,139-square-foot fuel station with a convenience store and drive-thru fast-food restaurant. Plans called for eight dual-sided gasoline pumps under a canopy and 680 square feet of outdoor dining space. The proposal represented an estimated $10 million investment and aimed to create about 35 full-time jobs.

Prior to Sheetz’s decision to pause its plans, a number of local independent gas station owners lobbied publicly against the proposal. Opponents called Sheetz a predatory company, threatening the livelihood of existing Sterling Heights businesses and bringing the community nothing it doesn’t already have.

Molly Gustafson, an Oakland University marketing instructor who has studied Sheetz, said it’s not unusual for the company’s plans to become divisive.

“I believe Sheetz becomes a hot-button issue because you have all of these different stakeholders that have different needs and attitudes toward how this new development is going to impact their overall life and sustainability of their beloved community,” she said. “And these debates get emotional quickly because when we’re talking about land-use decisions, they can feel so permanent.

And ultimately, people feel like they’ve lost some control over decisions that are going to affect their daily lives.”

Nonetheless, the concerns of existing local businesses shouldn’t influence how a newcomer like Sheetz is treated as it pursues opportunities, said Jarrett Skorup, vice president for marketing and communications for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

“It is understandable that people have preferences for certain types of businesses,” he said. “They prefer lower prices. People want higher quality. And they often like local businesses over ones from other states. But Sheetz is almost entirely competing with other gas station chains — not one local mom-and-pop shop. And there is zero danger of Sheetz driving all the other service stations out of business and then increasing prices.”

According to a statement from Sterling Heights, the public hearing scheduled for the March 3 City Council meeting remains on the agenda. “We anticipate Sheetz will be requesting an indefinite postponement at that hearing to refine site plans,” the Feb. 11 statement said. “Additional details will be included in the agenda materials, which will be available Friday, Feb. 27.”