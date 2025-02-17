Sheetz approved for local expansion

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published February 17, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Sheetz, a Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain, has been making moves in Macomb County and recently received approval to build two locations in Macomb Township.

The two locations, both in the northwest corner of the township where Garfield Road and Gratiot Avenue respectively intersect Hall Road, are expected to match Sheetz’s “prototypical” location layout for its Michigan expansion. That includes an “approximately 6,000 square feet building, 35-40 parking spaces and six or eight fueling positions,” according to Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public affairs manager.

“As a company, we often select the location of our stores due to several factors which impact our ability to deliver on our mission of being the ultimate one-stop shop such as lot size, traffic patterns, accessibility and the ability to increase our offerings,” Ruffner said via email. “Both of these locations were an ideal place for our company to build a new store. The retail synergy, population density and zoning classification of this property also add in making this an attractive location for us. There are several employers in the surrounding communities and we are eager to deepen our relationships with the municipality through continued investment and community partnerships.”

Sheetz’s site plans came before the Macomb Township Planning Commission with the Hall and Garfield location receiving its approval with slight changes and no public comments on Oct. 1, 2024. The Hall and Gratiot location had a different reception at the Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 17, 2024.

“The location at the NW corner of Hall and Gratiot did not require conditional rezoning approval; and actually, had a previous gas station site plan approved for this location,” Josh Bocks, Macomb Township planning director, said via email. “The owners of the property, the same group who planned the previous gas station, subsequently sold the property to Sheetz. However, when the PC approved the Sheetz site plan, their motion included several conditions related to the site plan.”

The conditions requested included time of day restrictions on a drive-thru for online/app orders only from midnight to 6 a.m. They also included the labeling of various features on the site plan and mandating the height of evergreen trees along a residential border at 8 feet at the time of planting. Meeting minutes note the changes were made “based on the very lively and vigorous discussion and comments from the Planning Commissioners.” Six public commenters — many being neighbors with adjacent properties — expressed concerns about overnight customers and light pollution. They urged commissioners to have the drive-thru omitted from the site plan.

The mixed feelings around the Gratiot location are not unique to Macomb Township’s residents. A Sheetz location in downtown Fraser drew widespread criticism from the community. The Fraser City Council’s 2024 conditional rezoning for Sheetz set in motion the demolition of the State Bank of Fraser building. The bank building, at its final location, had roots in the community stretching back to 1930.

The Fraser Sheetz will be the third gas station at the corner of Utica Road and 14 Mile Road. The Sheetz at Hall and Gratiot will also be the third gas station on its intersection.

The Madison Heights City Council blocked the business from coming to the city following public outcry in 2024.

The Eastpointe City Council approved, in a 3-1 vote, a special land use permit to move a Sheetz location ahead at a meeting on Aug. 20 but, according to a C & G Newspapers article about the meeting, the project was met with scrutiny by both council members and the public.

Bocks said he believes it will be some time before either of the Macomb Township locations are open.

“Both locations are currently in the engineering phase of development,” Bocks said. “This could last between three months and 10 months, or more, depending on how long it takes their engineers to develop plans that meet all applicable requirements and get approval from the township engineering department. Once the engineering plans are approved, there are steps required to post a bond before any work is started. All that being said, it is hard to give a date for when we expect construction to begin because the majority of the process is dictated by their progress, and is thus out of our control.”

Sheetz has been making inroads in Michigan since last year. Its first location in Romulus broke ground March 14, 2024. According to a Sheetz press release, the chain is set to open 50-60 locations in southeastern Michigan in the next five to six years. Thirteen locations will begin construction in 2025-26.

The chain was founded in 1952 by Bob Sheetz and has expanded across the country with over 700 locations.

Staff Writer Nick Powers contributed to this report.