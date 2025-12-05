Officials sworn onto Farmington Hills City Council

Charlie Starkman is sworn in as a new member of the Farmington Hills City Council Nov. 24.

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published December 5, 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS — Newly elected and reelected officials were sworn into office Nov. 24, just before the Farmington Hills City Council meeting.

Those sworn in thanked voters for entrusting them with their role on council. This includes Michael Bridges, who was reelected to a fifth term.

“I take this responsibility quite seriously,” Bridges said. “I recognize my role on council is to represent you. I will do my best over the next four years to do just that … (and to ensure) that Farmington Hills remains a great city for us all, remains fiscally responsible with a AAA bond rating, maintains our ‘safe city’ designation, and that we have a high quality of life in our city.”

Valerie Knol was reelected to her fourth term.

“I will continue to work hard,” Knol said. “Some of my goals are to keep the city safe, (and) continue to support redevelopment of our commercial areas. When redevelopment is in residential areas, I will make sure it is compatible. I will continue to fight for that, as well as continue to have a responsible budget and keep taxes down, (and) ensure that we have a high quality of life.”

Charlie Starkman is newly elected to the council. This was his first time running for a seat.

“It was a very inspiring experience to run for office,” Starkman said. “My goal is to be as transparent and open as possible with everyone. … I hope to make you proud as your councilman.”

Theresa Rich, the mayor of Farmington Hills, won her reelection bid by more than 59% of the vote. The mayoral term is for two years, with a four-year term limit.

In a previous interview, Rich said, “I am extremely grateful to the voters of Farmington Hills for affirming that the city is on a great track and that they support my leadership.”

Other highlights of the council meeting included Councilman Jon Aldred lauding the Farmington Hills Special Services Department for its efforts creating and facilitating the city’s 192 summer camps, which were attended by nearly 5,000 participants.

“This is more camps than Novi, West Bloomfield, Northville and Southfield combined,” he said. “It is not only appreciated by our families, (but) it is revenue generated for the city.”