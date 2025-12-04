Dealing with holiday depression

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published December 4, 2025

Depression around the holiday season is common, according to Asha Shajahan, a primary care physician at Corewell Health. Volunteering to help those in need can lessen feelings of isolation and helplessness. Shutterstock image

Advertisement

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, as the saying goes. But for individuals struggling with depression, the holidays can be an especially difficult time.

“It’s really common for people to feel the holiday blues,” said Asha Shajahan, a primary care physician specializing in family medicine at Corewell Health in Novi.

Ibrahim Sablaban, a psychiatrist with Metropolitan Behavioral Health — also part of Corewell Health — described two types of depression: clinical and non-clinical.

Clinical depression, Sablaban said, is a state where “things have gone awry (and) life has become nonfunctional,” while non-clinical depression is when one experiences a “depressed mood or feeling down (that) may not be a clinical illness but could be something to address.”

The holidays can exacerbate both conditions and be particularly challenging if a person has recently experienced the death of a loved one.

“It’s a time where you see everyone is happy and joyful, and sometimes you don’t feel the same way,” Shajahan said. “There is the unrealistic expectation of perfection and joy that we put on ourselves.”

Sablaban agreed.

“Set realistic expectations for yourself,” Sablaban said. “Don’t oversell what the experience might be.”

Instead, prioritize the small things that matter and bring joy to your life, such as a conversation you had with someone where both of you were engaged and enjoyed the encounter. It doesn’t have to be the centerpiece of the event.

“Try to savor and cherish (the experience) and appreciate those for what they are,” Sablaban said.

To improve your mood, both doctors recommend staying away from alcohol and drinking plenty of water while eating a variety of fruits and vegetables.

The holidays can be filled with excitement and unpredictability, so it’s important to ground oneself by maintaining a routine.

“You want to make sure the ebb and flow of life is very consistent for you,” Sablaban said.

Get plenty of sleep each night — seven or eight hours. Wake up and go to bed at a consistent time and exercise regularly each day. The doctors also recommend getting outside during daylight, which helps elevates one’s mood. If getting outside during the day is not an option, Shajahan suggests trying a lux lamp rated at 10,000 lux of light.

“It basically mimics the natural daylight that helps regulate your mood and circadian rhythm,” she said. “This is a way of getting sun therapy without the harmful UV rays.”

Practice self-care by taking time to do things you enjoy. Being kind to yourself also includes avoiding situations that cause too much stress. Managing your spending habits and social commitments is also key.

“I think it’s really important to say ‘no’ to things,” Shajahan said. “I think we’re so used to trying to please everyone and saying ‘yes,’ and then over-extending ourselves.”

But don’t remain isolated; instead, give back and volunteer.

“Spending time with people who are in need can help with feelings of hopelessness and social isolation,” Shajahan said.

She said that rates of suicide and depression rise during the holidays, with more people reporting their mood worsening during this time, Sablaban said.

Many holiday songs and movies promote family togetherness and romance, which might be why people report an increased feeling of loneliness during the holidays.

“Half of adults under the age of 35 actually say they feel very lonely during the holidays,” Sablaban said.

If these strategies don’t yield results and the feeling of depression continues, you may want to seek help from a doctor, both physicians said.

Sablaban said those without insurance can access programs through religious organizations and independent clinics. If a person needs immediate help and thinks they may harm themselves or others, they can go to the emergency department of a hospital.

“They can get evaluated, assessed and receive appropriate treatment in an emergency capacity without being turned away,” Sablaban said.

Advertisement