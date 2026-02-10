School board to start superintendent search after Tuttle announces retirement

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 10, 2026

GROSSE POINTES/HARPER WOODS — Just over two years after she was tapped to lead the Grosse Pointe Public School System, Superintendent Andrea Tuttle has announced her intention to retire.

In a Jan. 28 letter to the community, Tuttle stated that she planned to retire from the district effective Aug. 31, 2026.

“Although my original intention was to remain with Grosse Pointe Public Schools for at least ten years, life often takes unexpected turns,” Tuttle said in an email interview. “I am deeply grateful to the Board for approving a five year contract after my first year and to the communities of the Pointes and Harper Woods. I found immense joy in working with the educational team, but the most fulfilling work was interacting with the incredible students and their families. I firmly believe that hard work and enjoyment can coexist, and when they do, it enables maximum performance from all members of an organization.”

Grosse Pointe Board of Education President Clint Derringer didn’t know when he was elected in January to lead the board that he’d also be leading a search for a new superintendent.

“It was pretty surprising,” Derringer said of Tuttle’s announcement. “I had no hint of it, really.”

Derringer is happy that Tuttle gave the district ample opportunity to prepare.

“I appreciate the way she handled it,” Derringer said. “We have time to make these decisions.”

In December 2023, the often-divided Grosse Pointe Board of Education voted unanimously to name Tuttle as its new superintendent. At the time, the board was led by President Ahmed Ismail.

During a special meeting Nov. 18, 2024, the Board of Education emerged after a closed session to vote to extend Tuttle’s contract from three years to five, with Tuttle to receive annual pay increases of 2% to her $310,000 salary. The contract was also amended to state that Tuttle could only be fired for “just cause,” which Board member Colleen Worden objected to, saying they were holding Tuttle to a different standard than any of their other administrators.

“I like Dr. Tuttle,” Worden said during that meeting. “I wish that she stays with us … but to do this 10 months into her contract is beyond the pale.”

The amended contract was approved by a vote of 5-2, with Worden and Board member Valarie St. John voting in opposition and Board President Sean Cotton and board members Ismail, Virginia “Ginny” Jeup, Terry Collins and Lisa Papas voting in favor of it. Papas and Ismail didn’t seek reelection in 2024 and Collins wasn’t reelected Nov. 5, 2024.

The 2024 election ushered in three new board members and a change in leadership, with the board selecting Colleen Worden to serve as president for calendar year 2025. In January 2026, the board elected Derringer — one of the new electees in 2024 — as board president, with Worden being elected as vice president.

Things got heated between Tuttle and some board members during meetings last year. When asked if tensions with the board played a role in her decision to leave, Tuttle responded: “Tension on a board is natural, and throughout my sixteen year tenure as a superintendent, I have served on many boards both within and beyond education. Multiple perspectives and respectful disagreement are healthy and should always be addressed with civility. Effective leadership matters. Board governance matters. Integrity matters.

“Prior to accepting this position, I had extensive conversations with then President Cotton to ensure alignment on the district’s goals,” Tuttle continued. “When asked to share my priorities, I identified safety and security, academic excellence and student growth, opportunities for all students whether career or college bound and in both academic and extracurricular areas, fiscal responsibility, facilities maintenance and upgrades, strong customer service, and positive relationship building. President Cotton was supportive of these goals and always supported the educational team in achieving these goals.

“Under current President Derringer, I am optimistic that clear direction and proper board governance can resume for the remainder of my tenure and for the new Superintendent. “

She said some of her proudest accomplishments include hiring multiple key district administrators, including the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, assistant superintendent of human resources, director of communications, chief financial officer and director of technology, along with 10 building administrators — which included most of the administrators at the district’s two high schools.

“I am also proud of what we accomplished together as a team, including stabilizing the budget and improving the negative fund balance trajectory from eight to fourteen percent without staff layoffs, as well as successfully passing a bond, sinking fund, enhancement, and operating millage in support of our students,” Tuttle said. “Equally important are the relationships I built with staff and students. Those connections are what I value most, and while I wish there were more hours in the day to spend with students, they remain the greatest source of joy in my work.”

Before coming to the GPPSS, Tuttle was the superintendent and human resources director for Owosso Public Schools from 2010 to 2023. She was a principal in Owosso Public Schools from 2008 to 2010 and worked as a teacher and principal for other districts before that, including a teaching stint in Perth, Australia. In total, Tuttle has 30 years in education and has elementary and secondary teaching certificates.

Tuttle has a bachelor’s degree in management and fine arts from Alma College, a master’s degree in education and school principalship from Central Michigan University and a Doctor of Education in education leadership from CMU.

Tuttle didn’t want to state her age, but her retirement doesn’t mean she plans to stop working.

“While I am retiring from Grosse Pointe Public Schools, I am far from slowing down,” Tuttle said. “Several opportunities have already presented themselves, and I am carefully considering where I can contribute most and what may come next. Whether that involves leading another team, pursuing a new professional challenge, engaging in entrepreneurial endeavors, spending meaningful time with family and friends, or achieving personal goals such as scuba diving more and watching wild mustangs run, I intend to approach each opportunity with purpose and gratitude.

“Until the next chapter begins, my focus and commitment remain fully with the students and the exceptional team of Grosse Pointe Public Schools. I will continue to show up each day, give my best effort, and value every moment, because a community this special deserves nothing less.”

Derringer said the board will need to decide on a process to plan the transition to a new superintendent, as well as how the board will conduct the search for Tuttle’s successor. He said the board needs to “evaluate the options,” as “every step has to get voted on.” Derringer said he wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

He said the goal is to name a new superintendent before Aug. 31, if possible.

“I am sincerely grateful to the people of Grosse Pointe Public Schools and the greater communities of the Pointes and Harbor Woods,” Tuttle said. “Although I cannot name all the individuals who have supported me along the way, I want to recognize Deputy Superintendent Dr. Roy Bishop for his professionalism and friendship throughout my tenure. Without his deep knowledge of the district, my transition to the GPPSS superintendency would have been far more challenging. His historical perspective, calm and patient demeanor, and positive attitude were appreciated and essential. I will be eternally grateful to him, and I believe GPPSS is fortunate to have someone of his caliber in the district.”